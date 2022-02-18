“In terms of competing, I have no idea what I’m even doing next year,” she said at a news conference after the Beijing 2022 halfpipe finals. “I’m going to go to college, but in terms of, like, skiing competitively, am I going to continue competing, who knows?”

As Gu has cemented her place as one of the world’s most recognizable Olympians, China’s patriotic influencers have sought to turn her star status into a symbol of national glory. Ever since she posted about her first meal in Beijing — she had dumplings and ate them all — every choice of food, clothing or language from the California native hinting at love of Chinese culture has been obsessed over in local media.

One thing Gu could say with certainty on Friday was that she would eat Mongolian-style lamb hot pot to celebrate. The push alerts from Chinese media arrived almost instantly.

With its celebration of small details, Chinese commentators have hinted at a much grander conclusion: Gu had a choice to be either Chinese or American, and she chose China. The question remains, however, how long she can sustain the delicate balance in a nation notoriously demanding over the loyalties of those whom it chooses to lionize.

In the United States, Chinese Americans have voiced frustration that Gu is being forced to make a choice about her dual identities, at the same time that influential commentators in China are starting to question whether the young athlete who lives, grew up and will soon attend college in the United States will always put China first.

Over the weekend, Hu Xijin, the still influential former editor in chief of the Global Times newspaper, urged Chinese media not to overdo their embrace of Gu, warning that her allegiances could change in the future. “I want to send a reminder that media propaganda about her should be moderate and limited to the scope of her athletic success and her Olympic spirit,” Hu wrote.

Soon afterward, there was a subtle shift in language in the People’s Daily, the official Chinese Communist Party newspaper, from Gu bringing glory to “China” to now bringing it just to “Team China.” A post from the Ministry of Transport, Gu’s grandmother’s former employer, edited an article celebrating her big air gold medal to remove a statement that she had “given up American nationality.”

Neither Gu nor the Chinese government have clarified her citizenship status.

In the United States, meanwhile, conservatives have mirrored their Chinese counterparts by questioning Gu’s decision to compete for China. Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley echoed many commentators when she told RealClearPolitics that Gu needed to “pick a side.”

That backlash has in turn raised concern among Chinese Americans that Gu is being unfairly singled out for a decision that is common in the sporting world, with some asking why Gu should have to choose at all.

China’s nationalists were quick to seize on these criticisms as yet another case of diminishing American self-confidence. A viral article published on social media app WeChat argued that she was a “symbolic case” showing how America fears “its advantages in sucking up talent have already started to slowly disintegrate.”

“In the next 10 to 20 years, as the Chinese economy and technology rapidly develop, China is returning to the golden age of the Tang Dynasty, with the magnificent culture and broad vision to become the home of talent that converges from around the world,” the article said, referring to the dynasty that ruled from the 7th to 10th centuries and is often considered the historic zenith of China’s global influence and power.

The backdrop to this double-sided scrutiny of Gu is decades of Chinese Communist Party recruitment of highly skilled professionals among the diaspora, an effort that has been met with mounting — and occasionally misguided — scrutiny from the U.S. government.

At a time when the countries’ relations are at their worst in decades, these stars are also under pressure to pledge loyalty in China during a period of dizzying political shifts that have scuppered the careers of celebrities at a moment’s notice, including actress Fan Bingbing and Jack Ma, founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba. Both were once seen as representatives of a globalized China.

Last year, Australian journalist Cheng Lei, who chose to return to her birth country of China to work as a business-news anchor at state broadcaster CGTN, was charged with spying, amid a diplomatic spat between Beijing and Canberra.

“In China, both business and sports are ultimately linked to politics and nationalism, so there are a lot of variables,” said Xu Guoqi, a historian at the University of Hong Kong who has researched China’s Olympic ambitions. “Eileen Gu may have many company endorsements now, but what if one day she is banned?”

Gu’s lucrative advertising deals — Chinese financial publication Yicai estimated that Gu’s pre-Olympics branding deals had already brought in $35 million — are a part of her fame that could become a liability if she fell afoul of the ongoing campaigns to curb obsessive fandom and promote “common prosperity” over excessive wealth.

Another potential problem is Gu’s efforts to deal with China’s delicate political reality. She may have spoken out against hatred toward Asian Americans and in support of Black Lives Matter, but she has steered clear of discussing China’s human rights record or political repression.

When asked on Instagram about accessing the platform, which is blocked within China, Gu responded that “anyone” could download a virtual private network (VPN) to skirt China’s “great firewall.”

In fact, such software, while easily available on U.S. app stores, is hard to obtain on Chinese equivalents, especially in recent years as heightened government restrictions have resulted in the prosecution of VPN sellers and some users.

Having not attended school in China, Gu nearly landed herself in trouble when she was filmed not singing the national anthem during a medal ceremony. Users debated the reason for the faux pas, with some suggesting she might not know the lyrics, until Internet censors stepped in to restrict the discussion. (Since 2017, insulting the anthem formally known as “The March of the Volunteers” has been a potential criminal offense.)

As with questions about citizenship, Gu has been evasive about whether she plans to represent China going forward. In 2019, when she announced her decision to join the team, she described it as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to promote her sport and friendship between nations.

On Friday, asked whether she had achieved that, she said had already exceeded expectations of her 15-year-old self but “that goal is forever extending.”

But Hu, the retired state media editor, has argued that worsening relations between China and the United States means Gu will “very likely face a difficult choice.”

“When it comes to the question of Eileen Gu, the national honor and reputation of China cannot be put at risk,” he wrote, suggesting China could well be setting itself up for disappointment by overly embracing her.

“Room for the nation to change course quickly must be greater than room left for any individual’s choices,” he wrote