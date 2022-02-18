Okay, the first part isn’t true at all. As anyone who follows curling for two weeks in February every fourth year knows — and anyone who says they follow it more than that is likely either lying or Canadian — Hamilton first burst into the public consciousness in 2018 as the goofy, affable second on John Shuster’s gold-medal-winning rink, sporting neatly cropped hair along with the same glorious mustache. It was only during the intervening four years that he grew out the hair.

The fact the Americans this month failed to recapture the magic of their improbable run to gold in PyeongChang four years ago hardly seemed to matter to them as they shook hands with their Canadian counterparts after conceding the match in the 10th end and began their journeys back to the relative anonymity of their regular lives.

“I’m an Olympian that got fourth place, so I’m still riding high,” said Hamilton, 32, who plans to donate his newly grown-out hair to a children’s cancer charity. “It’s definitely not as great as the last go-round, but … nobody can take that medal away from me, and I’m just stoked to be here with my friends.”

The members of Team Shuster arrived in Beijing feeling as if they carried absolutely no pressure on their backs. Not that they didn’t want to win again, or at least make the podium again, but they had already lifted USA Curling to unprecedented heights — their 2018 gold medal marking the first for the United States in Olympic curling — and that legacy allowed them to play with a looseness here that felt empowering.

“My approach now is, I’m out there enjoying the process with my teammates, trying do everything we can to win, and not living and dying with results,” Shuster, 39, said. “That started halfway through [PyeongChang], and it’s something that’s not going to leave me the rest of my life.”

You could tell the difference between the Americans’ relaxed approach and the tense, business-like manner of the Canadians — who were tasked with nothing less than averting a national disaster on Friday, as the country’s last hope of avoiding an unprecedented medal shutout in an Olympic curling tournament – just by looking at them.

The Canadians were clean-cut, grim-faced and buttoned-up. The Americans all sported facial hair — from Hamilton’s famous mustache to Christopher Plys’s tight beard to the three-day stubble blanketing the faces of Shuster and longtime teammate John Landsteiner — and all but Landsteiner added a blue and white USA trucker hat to complete the ensemble.

It would have been a massive upset — almost on the level of 2018 gold medal, when they won five straight elimination games to steal the gold medal — had the Americans taken down Canada on Friday. As a skip, Shuster was 2-9 in his career against Canadian counterpart Brad Gushue, and when the teams met earlier in this Olympic tournament, Canada went up 7-1 after five ends and won, 10-5.

And yet, after five ends Friday, Team Shuster was in an auspicious spot — trailing by a point, 4-3, but holding the hammer in the sixth, with a mission of keeping it for the remaining even-numbered ends.

The Americans took their first lead of the match with two points in the sixth. But in the seventh, Gushue pulled off a risky double-takeout with the hammer to secure a blank and keep the hammer in the Canadians’ possession. Gushue picked up a pair of points in the eighth, and in the ninth, Shuster attempted but failed to convert a difficult double-takeout, giving Canada a two-point steal.

“It’s a game where the miss is [on] a spectrum. It’s not always [as simple as] you made it or missed it. Sometimes it’s a half-shot,” said Hamilton. “And whenever we had a half-shot, they seemed to follow with a totally made shot. That’s really the difference — being clutch at the right time. And those guys are as clutch as it gets.”

Shuster, a five-time Olympian, could look back over his tenure on Team USA and see where the sport has grown in both popularity and quality — in the United States, where that recent growth can be attributed in part to Shuster himself, and across the world.

“The level play of curling in my five cycles has only increased every time. It’s fun, but it’s also frustrating,” he said with a chuckle. “You look back at 2006, ‘10, ’14 — you could almost pencil Canada to be in the final every single year, and that’s definitely not the case anymore.”

Their time in the national spotlight now over, the men of Team Shuster, with one notable exception, will be returning to the quiet tranquility of their old lives in the upper Midwest. For Shuster, that means a life of date nights with his wife, fishing with his sons and his father and sitting in the stands for swim meets.

“It’s fun to be the face of curling, but the celebrity of it is something [that] doesn’t matter to me,” he said. “The things that matter to me is being dad and being a husband.”

The exception, as you might have guessed, is Hamilton, who will start a new job co-hosting the afternoon drive show on a sports-talk radio station in his hometown of Madison, Wisc. — a city he loves so much, he has a silhouette of its skyline tattooed on the outside of his left arm.

If their gold medal didn’t change them four years ago — well, other than Hamilton’s hair — a fourth-place finish in Beijing almost certainly won’t. Shuster said Friday he plans to make a run at a sixth Olympics in 2026, when he will be 43. And if Shoostie says he’s in, that means they’re all in.