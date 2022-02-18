BEIJING — Not to say the men’s curling tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics was a long slog or anything, but when it started Matt Hamilton was bald and clean-shaven, and by the time he departed National Aquatic Centre for the last time Friday, following Team USA’s 8-5 loss to Canada in the bronze medal game, he had hair-metal locks down past his shoulders and a mustache that has its own Twitter hashtag.

Okay, the first part isn’t true at all. As anyone who follows curling for two weeks in February every fourth year knows — and anyone who says they follow it more than that is probably either lying or Canadian — Hamilton first burst into the public consciousness in 2018 as the goofy, affable second on John Shuster’s gold-medal-winning rink, sporting neatly cropped hair along with the same glorious mustache. It was only during the intervening four years that he grew out the hair.

The fact the Americans this month failed to recapture the magic of their improbable run to gold in PyeongChang four years ago hardly seemed to matter to them as they shook hands with their Canadian counterparts after conceding the match in the 10th end and began their journeys back to the relative anonymity of their regular lives.