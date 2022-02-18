Today in Beijing
Can Eileen Gu find space in China's increasingly nationalistic future?
ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Eileen Gu doesn’t know what she will do next.
On Friday, after becoming the first woman to win three freestyle skiing medals in a single Winter Olympics, the 18-year-old pleaded uncertainty about many things, including what she will study when she arrives at Stanford later this year and whether she will continue to represent China.
“In terms of competing, I have no idea what I’m even doing next year,” she said at a news conference after the Beijing 2022 halfpipe finals. “I’m going to go to college, but in terms of, like, skiing competitively, am I going to continue competing, who knows?”
As Gu, whose mother was born in China and whose father is from the United States, has cemented her place as one of the world’s most recognizable Olympians, China’s patriotic influencers have sought to turn her star status into a symbol of national glory. Ever since she posted about her first meal in Beijing — she had dumplings and ate them all — every choice of food, clothing or language from the California native hinting at love of Chinese culture has been obsessed over in local media.
One thing Gu could say with certainty Friday was that she would eat Mongolian-style lamb hot pot to celebrate. The push alerts from Chinese media arrived almost instantly.
With its celebration of small details, Chinese commentators have hinted at a much grander conclusion: Gu had a choice to be either Chinese or American, and she chose China. The question remains, however, how long she can sustain the delicate balance in a nation notoriously demanding over the loyalties of those whom it chooses to lionize.
Next up for the curlers of Team Shuster: Beers, BBQ and (maybe) one more run
BEIJING — Not to say the men’s curling tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics was a long slog or anything, but when it started Matt Hamilton was bald and clean-shaven, and by the time he departed National Aquatic Centre for the last time Friday, following Team USA’s 8-5 loss to Canada in the bronze medal game, he had hair-metal locks down past his shoulders and a mustache that has its own Twitter hashtag.
Okay, the first part isn’t true at all. As anyone who follows curling for two weeks in February every fourth year knows — and anyone who says they follow it more than that is probably either lying or Canadian — Hamilton first burst into the public consciousness in 2018 as the goofy, affable second on John Shuster’s gold-medal-winning rink, sporting neatly cropped hair along with the same glorious mustache. It was only during the intervening four years that he grew out the hair.
The fact the Americans this month failed to recapture the magic of their improbable run to gold in PyeongChang four years ago hardly seemed to matter to them as they shook hands with their Canadian counterparts after conceding the match in the 10th end and began their journeys back to the relative anonymity of their regular lives.
“I’m an Olympian that got fourth place, so I’m still riding high,” said Hamilton, 32, who plans to donate his newly grown-out hair to a children’s cancer charity. “It’s definitely not as great as the last go-round, but … nobody can take that medal away from me, and I’m just stoked to be here with my friends.”
The 'closed loop' achieved its covid goals, but not without a cost
BEIJING — For more than two weeks, barricades separated the Winter Olympics from the place in which they were held. Athletes, officials and media members shuttled from hotels to venues, forbidden to see the host city except out of windows. Their mornings began with a throat swab, such a shared experience the participants learned how gentle each nurse would be. Temperature checks accompanied entry to any building in which they were permitted.
Chinese officials and Beijing 2022 organizers called the system used at the Games the “closed loop.” In compliance with China’s Zero Covid policies, no one outside the loop could enter, and no one inside could exit. Those who had traveled to China interacted only with others wearing laminated credentials or hazmat suits. Those who lived here saw visitors passing by in buses.
The extreme measures achieved their aim. In the final week of the Olympics, organizers recorded zero covid cases inside the closed loop two consecutive days, then added one case Friday. The trickle of new cases, most of which had been filtered at the Beijing airport, ceased. As of Friday, the Games had an infection rate of 0.01 percent. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach called the closed loop in Beijing “one of the safest places on this planet, if not the safest place.”
As Bach hailed the testing numbers as “a great achievement,” Olympic and Chinese officials were less eager to reckon with the costs of their success. The elimination of covid from the Olympics placed a psychological burden on athletes. It forced hordes of unfailingly cheerful Chinese volunteers, many of them students, to spend laborious weeks away from family. It caused financial budgets to balloon. It cast a pall of pervasive joylessness.