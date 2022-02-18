Mikaela Shiffrin, the superstar U.S. skier who has had an inexplicable Olympics, returns to action for the mixed-team Alpine event as the Beijing Games near their conclusion. Elsewhere, David Wise is among the U.S. freestyle skiers going for gold in the men’s halfpipe, Team USA’s Joey Mantia chases a medal in men’s mass-start speedskating, and two U.S. sleds — one featuring Closing Ceremonies flag bearer Elana Meyers Taylor and the other star Kaillie Humphriescompete in two-woman bobsled. Plus, the pairs figure skating competition concludes with the free skate. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the Winter Games.

Today in Beijing