But the medals given out at the end of it shine as brightly as those from any other race. And so, from a skier’s perspective — particularly, one suspects, a skier hoping to salvage an otherwise painful Olympics — if it was worth racing it Saturday, it must be worth just as much Sunday.

Wind gusts of up to 40 mph Saturday at National Alpine Skiing Center forced officials to postpone by a day the mixed team race — known in America as Mikaela Shiffrin’s sixth and final shot at an Olympic medal here. It’s now scheduled to be held, conditions permitting, Sunday at 9 a.m., local time.

“It was pretty clear with the wind gusts, it wasn’t possible to stage the race,” Jenny Wiedeke, communications director of the International Ski Federation (FIS), said Saturday following the postponement announcement. “ … When you have air fences flying, then it’s a pretty clear decision.”

It took about 75 minutes from the postponement announcement for organizers to declare the race’s rescheduling, during which time officials from FIS, the International Olympic Committee, the Beijing Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games (BOCOG) and the Olympic Broadcast Service (OBS) also considered canceling the race altogether.

Among the factors complicating the rescheduling decision: The weather forecast for Sunday was no better than the one for Saturday, and some teams were scheduled to fly out of Beijing late Saturday night or early Sunday.

According to Olympics historian Bill Mallon, only once in the history of the Winter Olympics had an event been canceled: In 1928 in St. Moritz, Switzerland, the men’s 10-kilometer speedskating race was called off when warm weather melted the ice.

This year’s mixed team race first appeared to be in some trouble Friday night, when the event, originally schedule for 11 a.m. Saturday, was moved up an hour because of the winds in the forecast.

But skiers, officials, volunteers and media members arriving at the National Alpine Skiing Centre on Saturday morning were greeted with an inauspicious sight: Multiple segments of the facility’s gondola system were shut down because of the winds, forcing everyone into shuttle buses for a slow, perilous climb up a road full of hairpin turns to the top.

Soon, the scheduled 10 a.m. start was pushed back by an hour, then another — and then, at around 11:30 a.m., local time, it was postponed.

As a result, Shiffrin’s last chance at redeeming her 2022 Olympics would have to wait another day.

Shiffrin came to Beijing as both the most accomplished skier in the field — with 73 World Cup victories and three Olympic medals in her career — and the most ambitious: No other skier at these Olympics competed in all five individual events, and few would have even considered it.

But that aggressive schedule only served to place Shiffrin’s failures here under an every-other-day spotlight. By Thursday, she had nothing tangible to show for those five races, which included a ninth-place finish, an 18th and three separate races — in fact, her best events: the slalom, giant slalom and Alpine combined — in which she failed to make it to the finish line.

Shiffrin’s sixth and final try at a medal would be in the mixed team race, where she is listed on the Team USA roster along with Tommy Ford, A.J. Hurt, Paula Moltzan, River Radamus and Luke Winters. A U.S. Ski and Snowboard spokesperson confirmed the roster remains intact for the rescheduled race.

The 15 teams are put into a bracket (with top-seeded Austria receiving a first-round bye), and four skiers from each country, two male and two female, are chosen in each round to race a counterpart from the opposing team. Each heat is worth a point, and the team with the most points at the end of the four heats moves on. In the event of a 2-2 tie, the aggregate times are used to determine the winner.