The unfortunate reality is those are footnotes. As the Beijing Games close, they are stained by Kamila Valieva’s tears. They are marked by Mikaela Shiffrin’s befuddlement. They are defined not as much by what was achieved as by what wasn’t.

After what has transpired over one Summer and one Winter Games, staged all of seven months apart, what would make a parent encourage her child to pursue an Olympic dream? Faster, higher, stronger — and sadder.

The signature moments from last summer’s pandemic-postponed Tokyo Games were provided by Simone Biles, who chose her own mental health and physical well-being over the task she had trained for, flipping and leaping in gymnastics. She was lauded for doing so, and appropriately so. She shared the stage with tennis star Naomi Osaka, not because Osaka diligently and determinedly pursued gold for the host country from which her mother hailed but because she arrived in Japan very publicly examining her own mental well-being.

Yes, Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel shone in the pool, and a long list of Americans excelled at the track, and Sunisa Lee boldly and beautifully stepped into a vacancy to secure the gymnastics all-around gold. But no gold-winning performance could overtake Biles’s story in importance and resonance, not only because she had been abused by the team doctor that USA Gymnastics harbored for years but because she stood up to the system that allowed that to happen — and therefore stood up for herself.

Here, the characters and their tales were different, but there’s a theme. Whatever led to Valieva’s harrowing free skate Thursday — whether it was the public unspooling of a flawed testing process or the consequence of a Russian sports system with a history of doping — the cameras stayed on the 15-year-old, first as she wobbled across the ice and then as she absolutely dissolved into a river of tears. With so much of her life remaining, what will become of her?

“I’m sorry, but it’s just unbearable,” said Katarina Witt, the German gold medalist from 1984 and 1988, on television in her home country. “… I find that she has been thrown before the whole world to be devoured.”

Shiffrin isn’t the product of such a system, but the camera lingered still. We no longer are subjected to replay after replay of physical injuries — see the broken leg suffered by American skier Nina O’Brien at the last gates of last week’s giant slalom. But mental anguish is somehow fair game. So as Shiffrin sat on the mountainside after a failed run of slalom — a discipline she essentially owns, a race in which she once won gold — there were the cameras, beaming back an image of absolute dejection and distress. Ten minutes became 20. Do you remember who won gold in the race?

The agony of defeat has been part of this equation for generations. But there’s something more happening here. Sports are supposed to build us up, not break us down. The pandemic, so close to entering its third year, certainly has worn on people in ways both individual and collective. But it’s also clear that the issues that emerged from these past two Olympics will continue even as the coronavirus (hopefully) recedes.

Reaching the Olympics — in any sport, as a medal contender or otherwise — requires uncommon dedication and diligence. There have to be lessons and joy in that journey even if there isn’t a podium at the end of it, because if not, why make the commitment?

But the journey also is wearing down and spitting out athletes. Not everyone, of course, and there are still performances that excite the senses and fill the heart. Chen, Kim, Jacobellis, an entire team of Swiss Alpine skiers and Norwegian biathletes — and more — are proof of that.

And yet the miserable images endure. Shiffrin, for one, telegraphed all of this over the past year. During the entirety of the Games, even as she methodically and introspectively — and repeatedly — tried to explain how she failed to finish tasks that just weeks ago she considered rote, I couldn’t shake a conversation we had long before the Olympics. This was last fall, when I brought up the Olympics and she asked if I was familiar with the Netflix series “Stranger Things” and its monster antagonist, the Demogorgon. I was not.

“It’s like the Demogorgon is trying to pound in on your house and your brain and everything,” Shiffrin said of the Olympics. “You’re trying your best to keep it out and keep away from that pressure because it’s a really, really uncomfortable place to be.”

She was speaking for herself about her own demons, and there are gold medal winners who might raise an eyebrow and say, “What?” But it’s also clear she’s not alone. The Olympics are so far removed from their pure, amateur origins — and that’s fine, because the free market determines they’re worth $7.75 billion for NBC to carry these and the next seven Games. The trickle-down is that, for athletes to establish themselves on that same free market, they must set their clocks to soar every fourth year. Miss the window, and it’s back to training and competing in obscurity.

“One thing the U.S. is really bad at is only caring about the Olympics,” said Rosie Brennan, a cross-country skier who teamed with Jessie Diggins to finish fifth in an event in which Diggins won gold four years ago. That no doubt adds to the strain here.

