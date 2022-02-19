The last score would go to the last skaters, Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, the beloved Chinese who have paired from childhood through their teens and all the way to ages 26 and 29, respectively, already silver medalists at PyeongChang in 2018. With about as much pressure as sports could heap on anybody anywhere, in a pairs event moved from the front of the Olympic schedule to the back so they might provide a moving closing scene — good grief — they had skated to a two-verse, two-voice cover of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” with a mastery that seemed to show their whole 15 years together, and to roars that seemed to outpace the number of throats making them.

Now they and their audience sat gawking at various screens for numbers in the excruciating silence, knowing the pair needed 154.85 to surpass the Russian team of Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, who had skated just before them with polish and elegance and something pretty close to greatness to the neck-hairs-up voice of Patrick Watson in “Lighthouse.”

When at last the number came with announcement in Mandarin — 155.47 — the place started bouncing.

It did not stop for a good while, and the Chinese authorities proved exhilarated enough about it that they went ahead and presented the medals, rather than at the customary separate ceremony, so that Sui and Han hung the medals upon each other at the top of the podium and then sang the national anthem, “March of the Volunteers,” with unmistakable gusto.

“First of all, I think this is an unforgettable night,” Han said a good hour-and-change later in the news conference. “We realized our dreams in our homeland.”

They realized them with their world record 239.88 for the two-part event, eking past the 239.25 of Tarasova and Morozov, who finished ahead of two more Russian teams, the bronze medalists Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov (237.71), the reigning world champions, and fourth-place Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii (220.50).

Another Chinese team would draw good cheers and happy chants and place fifth, that being Peng Cheng and Jin Yang, and then came some Americans. Bunched around the dazzling Japanese team of Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, who placed seventh, stood the California-based team of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier at sixth with a personal-best 212.68, and the Texas-based team of Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc eighth at 198.05 after some wobbles.

“It’s nuts,” Frazier said of the personal best, calling it a dream come true in which they “didn’t let the nerves get the best of us.” From the other U.S. team, Knierim said she felt “a little bit let down” after falling twice, but said, “I have to put that behind me and just think of all the good.”

Her team, after all, had dreamed of the top 10 and had achieved same, while Sui and Han had dreamed for four years since PyeongChang while hauling around pretty much the world’s third-largest country and largest population, all with body types once deemed a hindrance for pairs glory.

For almost two weeks after participating in the team competition at the outset, they had watched and cheered other Chinese Olympians from various places such as the athletes’ dining hall. “There are some anxieties,” Han said. “There is some fidgeting.” And: “And we have to wait all this time for this day.” Then the Friday and Saturday night always lingering on the end of the Olympic fortnight finally turned up, and rivals upon rivals excelled in a breathtaking show that closed a turbulent meet. “Today, before I got on the ice,” Han said, “I knew that all my competitors have done very well, so there is a lot of pressure.”

They took the ice around 9:45 p.m. Beijing time. Some extraordinarily good rivals had preceded them, each seeming to edge the previous with the margins infinitesimal. Sui wore blue on the skirt and white on the top. Han wore black. The arena went silent. They began to Paul Simon’s wildly famed composition, which would include one verse each from female and male voices. “We hope that our program,” Sui said, “can be that bridge over troubled water to support everyone in their darkest moments so they can overcome their lows.”

By the time they fashioned their opening quadruple twist lift, the spectators went rapturous. Then Sui and Han proceeded with their own elegance and polish and maybe one wee misstep, and by the time they neared the end with Han skating upright while carrying Sui who was straight-up upside-down, they seemed to have climbed the mountain of pressure and basked in the view.

They finished, and Sui cried into Han’s chest. They went to center ice and hugged again. They bowed to all sides of the stadium, which she did at one point by kneeling. Then they made a tight hug and proceeded off the ice to sit and wait and learn if their world record short program of 84.41, plus this free skate, would add up to the first Chinese pairs gold medal since Shen Xue and Zhao Hongbo, the latter among their coaches, at Vancouver 2010.