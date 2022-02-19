“So much emotion,” she later said. “I wanted to cry, I wanted to smile, I wanted to laugh. I wanted to do everything. Yes, I’ve been on Olympic podiums before but none that’s been harder to get on than here.”

Next to Meyers Taylor, her brakewoman, Sylvia Hoffman, danced. Beside them, Germany’s Laura Nolte and her brakewoman, Deborah Levi, celebrated their gold, laughing with their teammates Mariama Jamanka and Alexandra Burghardt, who took silver. But Meyers Taylor was too worn out to dance or laugh much. She watched the American flag rise in the distance and shook her head in amazement.

Six days before, Meyers Taylor had sat in a sled storage container area with US. driving coach Brian Shimer and said she wasn’t sure she could keep going with these Games. She had been in isolation for eight days after testing positive for coronavirus. Her husband, Nic, an alternate on the men’s bobsled team had tested positive, too, and was held in a room next door. In the room beside him, their son, Nico — who also tested positive — stayed with her father, Eddie.

She was exhausted, her mind still foggy, uncertain how she was going to keep racing in the monobob event that ended the next day.

“You’ve got this, we’re going to do this,” she remembers him telling her.

The next day, she won silver in the monobob with a big final run.

That final monobob run revived her, giving her hope for the rest of the week. But she was still tired, still unsure if she should be here, worn down by the virus and the loneliness of isolation. She and Hoffman had practice runs, but they weren’t good. And in the first two runs Friday, the Germans were unstoppable.

But somehow she kept improving, putting together better and better runs, hanging in third place as the Germans sailed off, until it became obvious she would win the bronze.

“She did the damn thing,” Hoffman said. “She came out day by day, run by run, and she tried to put it together. We all encouraged her. ‘Dude, you got this.’ I think it really helped because she’s been through a lot. She got better and better and then she crushed it on race days. Both race days, I was like, ‘Wow, this woman is on fire.’ ”

It was Meyers Taylor’s fifth Olympic medal, having won three silvers and two bronzes. For years, it used to bother her that she could never win gold. For a time, she used to wonder if there was something wrong with her that she could never finish first in a two-woman race at the Olympics.

“Finally, I started to realize it was much more about the journey,” she said. “There’s a lot of things in competition you can’t control. In PyeongChang I tore my Achilles’ right before the event. Here, I was in isolation. So many things happen that you can’t control.”

She is 37 and the most decorated female bobsled racer of all-time, at least in the Olympics. It’s hard to imagine her making another Olympic run in four years. She said she knew as she started her fourth and final heat on Saturday night that it was probably her last Olympic race. This understanding almost made her want to cry.

And when it was over and she was sure they had won bronze, she and Hoffman leaped out of their sled and laughed and shouted and danced on the ice that covered the surface at the end of the track.

As they did, Meyers Taylor’s longtime rival and new American teammate, Kaillie Humphries, walked quietly through the interview area just a few feet away. Humphries, who has won three gold medals and a bronze in four Olympics, has been good friend of Meyers Taylor. They were in each other’s weddings. But that was when Humphries still competed for Canada. Now that Humphries is representing the United States, the relationship is a little trickier.

Humphries and her new brakewoman, Kaysha Love, could not see Meyers Taylor on the podium. Instead, they were still doing interviews, talking about what went wrong.

I didn’t drive perfectly,” said Humphries, who finished seventh. “And I think, yeah we went into it, and it wasn’t here. But at the end of the day, we faced it with as much strength and courage as we could, and it sucks. I hoped for more, we have all the right pieces … but I wasn’t afraid to put it all out there.”