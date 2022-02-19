He looked down again. Lee’s blade was now just ahead of his as they both extended at the finish line, and Mantia skated to the nearest replay screen he could find. It confirmed his worst fear: Lee had won the bronze medal by 0.002 seconds, ending Mantia’s bid to become the only U.S. male speedskater to win an individual medal at these Olympics.

That hope had hinged on this chaotic event, which was introduced at the Olympics in 2018 in PyeongChang and featured an aggressive ending, with Belgium’s Bart Swings and Korea’s Jae-won Chung taking gold and silver, respectively. But the controversy surrounding Mantia’s finish hovered in the aftermath of the event. The 36-year-old American re-watched the replay several times and his coaches protested that he had been pulled back at the finish line, he said, but because this is a new event with little precedent for rules, he didn’t expect any change of the result.

The official times were posted: Lee finished in 7:47.204, with Mantia at 7:47.206. About 20 minutes after the skaters had crossed the finish line, officials brought out the podium, and Lee was awarded the bronze medal.

“I’m pretty biased on the situation, obviously,” Mantia said. “I want that medal, and I feel like I was maybe cheated a little bit. I don’t think he did it on purpose. It’s racing. It still happened.”

Lee, the last skater to arrive for his news conference, said that he was tired as he came up on the final stretch of the race, in which Mantia caught him and muscled his way between Lee and Chung. Lee was asked if he made contact with Mantia.

“At the finish line, I was kind of flustered, so I can’t remember,” he said through an interpreter. “But I thought he had caught up with me, so I didn’t know actually my position, but I ended up being the third.”

It was a difficult finish to a difficult Olympics for Mantia, who had established himself as one of the premier performers in mass start in recent years — he has won three world championships in the event — but he experienced back issues while in Beijing. He finished sixth in the 1,500 meters, and after helping the U.S. win a bronze in the team pursuit, he withdrew from 1,000-meter competition Friday because he wanted to have as much gas in the tank for Saturday’s event. He qualified with a seventh-place finish in the semifinal earlier in the day, but his back was ailing, to the point that he thought he was racing on his final lap when really he had two remaining.

“It’s just part of being 36 and trying to compete at a high level,” he said. “Sometimes your body doesn’t give you what you need.”

Mantia had about 45 minutes at that point to prepare for the final as the women competed in their semifinals. The entire afternoon depicted how wild mass start can be for skaters, especially those who might be more accustomed to more traditional speedskating events. In the women’s final, Mia Kilburg finished fourth — Netherland’s Irene Schouten earned gold, while Canada’s Ivanie Blondin claimed silver and Italy’s Francesca Lollobrigida won bronze — but Kilburg, like Mantia, had to muscle her way to the edge of the podium.

“S--- happens. Unfortunately a bit of luck has to go into it,” Kilburg said. ”It’s its own animal compared to traditional long-track racing with the metric style and going against the clock. But it also has its aspects to it that are joyous and allows you to get some aggression out.”

Mantia got some aggression out by the final lap Saturday. When his back has been tight during races, he hasn’t bee able to transfer as much weight into his skating, which disrupted his rhythm at times — but in the final, he felt as comfortable as he had at these Olympics. The field had slowed and that catered to his field sprint ability. He made his move and passed several skaters, and even as he stumbled entering the final turn, he had created enough momentum to sail up to the backs of the leaders.

“I was getting excited and ready to rock,” he said.

Swings had separated himself enough by the final stretch to guarantee the gold, but Mantia wedged himself between Lee and Chung as he pushed for the finish line. He could feel the contact with Lee at that point, he said, and as he met with reporters underneath the stadium afterward, he was still looking at his phone.

“Usually in the mass start there are no rules, so we don’t know how to call the race because there are no real rules on stuff like that,” he said. “It’s interesting, because in short track there’s a whole video replay system they can refer to and somebody that makes that call. Long track is such a new event that … you hope for the best but usually you don’t get calls.”

At one point, Mantia shook his head and had lost the words to describe how he was feeling. Out on the track, Lee waved to the television cameras as he accepted his bronze.