“When we finished in Beijing,” recalled van den Berg, now the technical and equipment lead for USA Bobsled/Skeleton (USABS), “I had to Google ‘bobsled,’ because I’d never seen one. I started with a blank sheet. I had no idea.”

But it was okay, he added: “Because I can see things.”

That is how the man now considered perhaps the most talented builder in the world of elite international bobsled — a mysterious figure of whom the word “genius” is sometimes invoked and whose services have sparked transatlantic bidding wars — got his start.

And his journey from that starting point to Team USA, which hopes to launch a new and prosperous era for its bobsled program in Beijing this month, was nearly as twisting and bumpy as that 2008 Transoriental Rally from the shores of the Baltic Sea to the Great Wall of China, when his future found him via satellite phone.

That journey took him from Holst, Netherlands — where Eurotech Sports is headquartered and where van den Berg built his first bobsled, helping the Dutch team to the first World Cup medals in its history and a shocking 10th-place finish in Vancouver — to Alberta, where he relocated after Team Canada, intrigued by van den Berg’s success for his home country and later success on a contract basis for Canada itself, convinced him to cross the Atlantic to build its sleds full-time.

And it took him, in August 2020, from Alberta to Lake Placid, N.Y., after his relationship with the Canadians soured and USABS swooped in and stole him away — a move that is perhaps the most visible manifestation of the American program’s grand ambitions. Because of the timing of van den Berg’s hiring, so late in this Olympic quad, he has only tweaked and tuned the Americans’ existing fleet for Beijing. The bigger mission, building a new best-in-the-world fleet from scratch, is pointed toward the future.

“He was that one piece of the puzzle we thought could help us in 2026 and beyond. He’s one of the best in the world,” said Aron McGuire, CEO of USABS. “ … If you’re not constantly trying to rethink and develop that sled, the rest of the world literally just passes you by. We don’t want to just keep up — we want to get ahead the rest of the world.”

While the United States has won nine Olympic bobsled medals since 2010, six of them have been earned by just two drivers: Steve Holcomb (gold in 2010 and silver in 2014 in four-man, silver in 2014 in two-man), who died in 2017, and 37-year-old Elana Meyers Taylor (silver in 2014 and 2018 in two-woman and silver in monobob’s Olympic debut here).

Meyers Taylor, No. 1 in the World Cup standings this season in two-woman, is the only American driver ranked in the top three in any team bobsled event heading into Beijing. (She is also ranked No. 1 in monobob, which will be making its Olympic debut in Beijing.) Hunter Church, No. 10 in four-man, is the only male driver ranked in the top 10.“

From a distance, van den Berg, 50, is an unlikely figure around whom to build an international powerhouse in bobsled. He has no formal education in engineering. He was a self-taught equipment-builder who latched on with Eurotech Sports in 1996 — spending the bulk of his time working on racecars in the Dutch and Belgian premier circuits — and quickly gained a reputation for both his immense skills and his brooding, solitary style of working.

“He’s a genius,” Wim Noorman, Eurotech’s founder, said of van den Berg. “His skills are on a Formula One level. [But] he’s such a genius, he can’t work with others. His talent is not in communicating. He’s always working, always thinking about the problem, suffering with it. Then, he comes back three hours or three days later with the solution.”

Noorman recalled a time in 2000, at the British GT Championship at Brands Hatch circuit, when the gearbox on Eurotech’s Marcos Mantis failed, sending van den Berg into a steaming, red-faced rage. No one could approach him to discuss a remedy. No one dared lay a hand on the car without him. Finally, van den Berg reappeared as if out of a cloud of smoke, and proceeded to replace the gearbox by himself in an hour, which the rest of the team celebrated by breaking into applause.

“This guy,” Noorman said, “is an old-school, lonely cowboy.”

Van den Berg bristled at the “genius” tag, but acknowledged he possesses God-given gifts that he has honed through experience, trial-and-error and an insatiable curiosity of how things work. “I make a lot of stuff go fast,” he said. “By trade, I’m a builder. … I can make things better. I know how to get speed. I can see things in aerodynamics.”

When he first started working on the Dutch bobsled in 2008, van den Berg confronted a fundamental issue that went against his training: In his racecar endeavors, he was always looking for new ways to generate speed. In bobsled, the mission was to try to avoid its loss.

“It’s a gravity sport,” he said. “In racing, you’ve got an engine. You put fuel in it, so you create something. We don’t create anything [in bobsled]. We’re going downhill. We have ice friction, air friction. I reduce the loss in the rate of speed.”

After the Dutch team’s out-of-nowhere success in Vancouver, other countries began calling Eurotech about making their bobsleds, and by the 2014 Sochi Games, the company was working with both the Netherlands and Canada. By 2017, Canada had pried him away from Eurotech and relocated him to Calgary to lead its sled-building operation. In 2018 at the PyeongChang Games, Canada’s two-man sled, driven by Justin Kripps, won gold for the first time in that event, and the two-woman sled piloted by Kaillie Humphries took bronze.

When he decided to cut his own runners — the sled’s metal blades that touch the ice — because no one else could make them to his satisfaction, “At first, everyone was laughing: ‘This man is trying to cut his own runners.’ And then we won the gold medals for Canada with my runners,” he said. “ … Everybody’s buying runners from Germany’s leftovers. But if you buy the same runners anyone can buy, there’s no advantage in it. I can build a runner that’s better than the runner you can buy, or the one you’re making.”

But van den Berg’s relationship with the Canadian bobsled federation quickly grew strained over what he described as a lack of communication from his superiors and project-funding that was less than promised. Canadian officials, meantime, painted him as a mercenary whose move to Team USA in 2020 came down to one, age-old thing:

“He told me he left because his paycheck is bigger … with the U.S. program,” Chris Le Bihan, high performance director of Bobsled Canada Skeleton, told Canada’s Postmedia in 2021. But Le Bihan also acknowledged the funding issues that frustrated van den Berg. “It’s public money, and it flows when it flows, and sometimes it’s delayed, and that’s the way it is.”

Asked about hiring van den Berg away from Canada, USABS’s McGuire tread carefully, saying, “I knew he was available. And certainly his reputation was out there. … The timing of it lined up. I don’t know the details [of what happened between van den Berg and Team Canada], and I don’t necessarily need to know.”

For Team USA, van den Berg’s motivating principle will be efficiency. In Beijing, U.S. bobsledders will be racing on BMW/Designworks sleds built last decade at a cost of about $250,000 each, in part because each piece — cowling, chassis, runners, steering mechanisms — were built in different places, by different firms, and assembled piecemeal. Once van den Berg’s sled-building project gets underway post-Beijing, that will all change.

“They hired me to replace the fleet,” van den Berg said of USABS. “We’re going to assemble everything, make it fit, weld — all [in Lake Placid]. That’s never been done. So if there is a rule change, we can adapt quickly. In the past, if they wanted to change something, it took three years. Now, we’ll be able to do it between races. Because we build everything ourselves. We have materials. We own all the drawings, so we have the [intellectual property] rights. And in the end, that’s going to make it a lot cheaper.”

It should also make the sport of bobsled more accessible as an athletic pursuit. For all of Team USA’s success with the BMW bobsleds — including four medals in Sochi — the partnership only yielded elite World Cup-caliber sleds. Athletes on the USABS development teams, let alone young hopefuls just getting into the sport, have been left to pick through hand-me-down sleds, many of which were in such poor shape they were dangerous to their occupants.

It is a lot of trust, funding and expectation to place on the shoulders of one man, but those are the costs of global ambitions. And van den Berg wouldn’t have taken on the mission if he didn’t think he could pull it off.