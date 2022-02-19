The CAS ruling upholds an International Olympic Committee decision to not give out medals for any event in which Russian skater Kamila Valieva finished in the top three.
Valieva, who tested positive for a banned heart medication in December, was part of the Russian Olympic Committee team that won the team event on Feb. 7. CAS upheld the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s decision to allow Valieva to compete at the Olympics on Feb. 14, but the IOC and the World Anti-Doping Agency have questioned that decision and are investigating the positive result.
The medal ceremony, originally scheduled for the night after the team event, was canceled at the last minute. The American skaters have said they want to be awarded their medals together as a team before departing Beijing, even understanding that they might eventually be given gold if Valieva is ruled ineligible and the ROC is stripped of its first-place finish.
U.S. Olympic officials have been critical of Russia’s handling of the positive test result and were frustrated that CAS allowed Valieva to compete in this week’s individual competition, where she finished fourth. The U.S. officials and skaters have said the decision to not award the medals is unfair and denies them an opportunity to celebrate together.
In a news release, CAS did not give a reason for rejecting the U.S. appeal, which was filed Saturday.