What did Zhou watch? “Icarus,” he said. The Russian doping documentary was a pertinent choice given that while Zhou stayed in this hotel away from the chaos, the world of figure skating shook around him.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I just wanted to understand the history a little better and hopefully avoid saying anything stupid that I didn’t know about,” he said.

Before testing positive, Zhou was part of the U.S. group that finished second in the team event. He would have missed the medal ceremony, if not for Valieva’s case postponing the celebratory moment. And despite the disappointing fate of his Games, Zhou could end up with a gold — if Valieva is retroactively disqualified when her case is resolved. He’ll get to be part of the moment when the athletes receive their medals, but the International Olympic Committee has said that won’t happen during the Games. As Zhou and his teammates wait, the 21-year-old said he hopes the process doesn’t stretch on for years.

“I’m proud to have competed clean my entire life,” Zhou said this week during a teleconference after his week-long isolation ended. “And it definitely is a pretty shocking and scary situation we have going on here, where I would understand completely if the ladies didn’t exactly trust the integrity of the competition and the fairness of everything.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Zhou, who placed sixth at the 2018 Games, didn’t have the opportunity to compete for an individual medal in Beijing. He didn’t watch the men’s event because it was too emotional, but he praised the way fellow Americans Nathan Chen (gold medalist) and Jason Brown (sixth) performed. And now Zhou is left wondering how he might have landed in the mix.

“It also was very difficult for me seeing the results because I knew I could have medaled,” Zhou said. “I had been training consistently at that level where I could deliver well enough to pull a score like that and win the bronze medal.”

Behind Chen, Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama took the silver with a 310.05, and another Japanese skater, Shoma Uno, won the bronze with a 293.00. Zhou scored a 290.16 at the recent U.S. nationals and as high as 295.56 in international competition this season.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Zhou plans to compete at world championships next month, and he’s placed as high as third at worlds in 2019. He doesn’t want to add too much pressure to the event, but in a way, Zhou said the competition might feel a bit like his “personal Olympics.”

Zhou’s lone performance in Beijing came in the team event when he was the U.S. representative in the men’s free skate. Zhou didn’t perform his best and finished third out of five competitors. He doesn’t blame his illness, noting that he didn’t have symptoms at the time.

But the test he took that day is the one that eventually came back positive. He still doesn’t know how he caught the virus, and the rest of the U.S. figure skaters managed to stay covid-free. The Americans often wore masks during practices and warm-up periods when they weren’t required to do so. Zhou also had been hypervigilant.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Everything short from moving to Antarctica, I think I’ve taken lots of precautions,” Zhou said. “I try to eat away from people. I chew with my mask on. I think it’s just really unfortunate, a stroke of bad luck.”

Zhou heard the news of his positive test the same day the U.S. team clinched the silver medal. The skaters celebrated together on the ice, but Zhou could not take part. They recorded a video message for Zhou and offered sympathy.

Zhou said he had mild symptoms, and he stayed in isolation for about a week. He had some space in the hotel room, so he did some off-ice workouts and program walk-throughs. He tried to take time to breathe and reflect, while also maintaining a normal sleep and eating schedule.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was definitely not an easy week,” he said. “Some days [were] worse than others, but I did my best to do what any athlete at the Olympics should if something like this happens.”

Advertisement

He had support from his teammates, friends and some celebrities. Josh Groban, who sings the song that Zhou uses for his short program, reached out, and that was “a really wholesome moment,” he said.

Zhou, now out of isolation, has returned to practice and will take part in the exhibition gala. He wanted to perform his short program, the one he didn’t have the chance to skate in Beijing, but that’s not allowed. He’ll skate to “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles instead.