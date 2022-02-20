Here’s a look back at the Team USA athletes who reached the podium in Beijing.

Gold medals

Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis

Snowboarding, mixed-team snowboard cross

Baumgartner and Jacobellis won gold in the Olympics’ first mixed-team snowboard cross event.

Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld

Freestyle skiing, mixed-team aerials

Caldwell, Lillis and Schoenefeld made history as the gold medalists in the debut of mixed-team aerials at the Olympics.

Nathan Chen

Figure skating, men’s singles

Chen became the first Asian American to win gold in men’s figure skating at the Olympics.

Alex Hall

Freestyle skiing, men’s slopestyle

Hall, skiing in his second Olympics, won his first medal.

Kaillie Humphries

Bobsled, women’s monobob

Erin Jackson

Short-track speedskating, women’s 500m

Jackson is the first Black woman to win an Olympic speedskating medal for the United States. Her victory also broke a U.S. gold medal drought in speedskating — the nation’s last coming at the 2010 Olympics.

Lindsey Jacobellis

Snowboarding, women’s snowboard cross

Jacobellis, competing in her fifth Games, won the United States’ first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics and her first Olympic medal since 2006 in Turin.

Chloe Kim

Snowboarding, women’s halfpipe

Kim defended her Olympic title and became the first woman to win two gold medals in women’s halfpipe.

Silver medals

Ryan Cochran-Siegle

Alpine skiing, men’s super-G

Cochran-Siegle won silver 50 years after his mother, Barbara, won a gold medal in slalom at the 1972 Sapporo Olympics.

Jessie Diggins

Cross-country skiing, women’s 30-kilometer mass start

Diggins won Team USA’s final medal in Beijing competing in the longest cross-country event at the Games.

Nick Goepper

Freestyle skiing, men’s slopestyle

Goepper has won three of the nine medals since men’s slopestyle debuted in 2014. In addition to this year’s silver medal, he won a bronze in Sochi and a silver in PyeongChang.

Jaelin Kauf

Freestyle skiing, women’s moguls

Kauf won the United States’ second medal in Beijing.

Julia Marino

Snowboarding, women’s slopestyle

The 24-year-old won the first Olympic medal of her career.

Elana Meyers Taylor

Bobsled, women’s monobob

Meyers Taylor won the third silver medal of her career finishing behind her longtime rival and now-U.S. teammate Kaillie Humphries.

Colby Stevenson

Freestyle skiing, men’s big air

Doctors doubted Stevenson would ski again after a car accident in 2016, but he persevered to win silver in the first men’s big air event at the Olympics.

United States

Figure skating, team event

The silver medal is the United States’ best result in the team event since it debuted in 2014, improving on third-place finishes in the two previous Games.

United States

Hockey, women’s

In what might be four-time Olympian Hilary Knight’s last appearance at the Games, the United States was bested by its long-standing Olympic rival Canada.

David Wise

Freestyle skiing, men’s halfpipe

The 31-year-old earned his third Olympic medal in halfpipe but missed out on a third consecutive gold.

Bronze medals

Brittany Bowe

Short-track speedskating, women’s 1000M

Bowe, competing in her third Olympics, won her first individual medal.

Jessie Diggins

Cross-country skiing, women’s individual sprint

With a bronze medal in the free sprint, Diggins became the first U.S. woman to win an individual cross-country medal.

Alex Ferreira

Freestyle skiing, men’s halfpipe

The 2018 silver medalist in the men’s halfpipe shared the podium again with U.S. teammate David Wise, one of four Americans in the final.

Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue

Figure skating, ice dance

Hubbell and Donohue, partners for more than a decade, won the first Olympics medals of their careers.

Joey Mantia, Casey Dawson, Emery Lehman and Ethan Cepuran

Speedskating, men’s team pursuit

The U.S. team beat the reigning world champion Netherlands to win the bronze medal.

Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman

Bobsled, two-woman bobsled

The bronze is Meyers Taylor’s fourth Olympic medal in the two-woman bobsled, following a bronze medal in 2010 and silver medals in 2014 and 2018.

Megan Nick

Freestyle skiing, women’s aerials