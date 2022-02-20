Here’s a look back at the Team USA athletes who reached the podium in Beijing.
Gold medals (8)
Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis
Snowboarding, mixed-team snowboard cross
Baumgartner and Jacobellis won gold in the Olympics’ first mixed-team snowboard cross event.
Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld
Freestyle skiing, mixed-team aerials
Caldwell, Lillis and Schoenefeld made history as the gold medalists in the debut of mixed-team aerials at the Olympics.
Nathan Chen
Figure skating, men’s singles
Chen became the first Asian American to win gold in men’s figure skating at the Olympics.
Alex Hall
Freestyle skiing, men’s slopestyle
Hall, skiing in his second Olympics, won his first medal.
Kaillie Humphries
Bobsled, women’s monobob
Humphries, the world’s most successful female bobsled driver, won gold in the first Olympics monobob competition.
Erin Jackson
Short-track speedskating, women’s 500m
Jackson is the first Black woman to win an Olympic speedskating medal for the United States. Her victory also broke a U.S. gold medal drought in speedskating — the nation’s last coming at the 2010 Olympics.
Lindsey Jacobellis
Snowboarding, women’s snowboard cross
Jacobellis, competing in her fifth Games, won the United States’ first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics and her first Olympic medal since 2006 in Turin.
Chloe Kim
Snowboarding, women’s halfpipe
Kim defended her Olympic title and became the first woman to win two gold medals in women’s halfpipe.
Silver medals (10)
Ryan Cochran-Siegle
Alpine skiing, men’s super-G
Cochran-Siegle won silver 50 years after his mother, Barbara, won a gold medal in slalom at the 1972 Sapporo Olympics.
Jessie Diggins
Cross-country skiing, women’s 30-kilometer mass start
Diggins won Team USA’s final medal in Beijing, competing in the longest cross-country event at the Games.
Nick Goepper
Freestyle skiing, men’s slopestyle
Goepper has won three of the nine medals since men’s slopestyle debuted in 2014. In addition to this year’s silver medal, he won a bronze in Sochi and a silver in PyeongChang.
Jaelin Kauf
Freestyle skiing, women’s moguls
Kauf won the United States’ second medal in Beijing.
Julia Marino
Snowboarding, women’s slopestyle
The 24-year-old won the first Olympic medal of her career.
Elana Meyers Taylor
Bobsled, women’s monobob
Meyers Taylor won the third silver medal of her career finishing behind her longtime rival and now-U.S. teammate Kaillie Humphries.
Colby Stevenson
Freestyle skiing, men’s big air
Doctors doubted Stevenson would ski again after a car accident in 2016, but he persevered to win silver in the first men’s big air event at the Olympics.
United States
Figure skating, team event
The silver medal is the United States’ best result in the team event since it debuted in 2014, improving on third-place finishes in the two previous Games.
United States
Hockey, women’s
In what might be four-time Olympian Hilary Knight’s last appearance at the Games, the United States was bested by its long-standing Olympic rival Canada.
David Wise
Freestyle skiing, men’s halfpipe
The 31-year-old earned his third Olympic medal in halfpipe but missed out on a third consecutive gold.
Bronze medals (7)
Brittany Bowe
Short-track speedskating, women’s 1000M
Bowe, competing in her third Olympics, won her first individual medal.
Jessie Diggins
Cross-country skiing, women’s individual sprint
With a bronze medal in the free sprint, Diggins became the first U.S. woman to win an individual cross-country medal.
Alex Ferreira
Freestyle skiing, men’s halfpipe
The 2018 silver medalist in the men’s halfpipe shared the podium again with U.S. teammate David Wise, one of four Americans in the final.
Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue
Figure skating, ice dance
Hubbell and Donohue, partners for more than a decade, won the first Olympics medals of their careers.
Joey Mantia, Casey Dawson, Emery Lehman and Ethan Cepuran
Speedskating, men’s team pursuit
The U.S. team beat the reigning world champion Netherlands to win the bronze medal.
Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman
Bobsled, two-woman bobsled
The bronze is Meyers Taylor’s fourth Olympic medal in the two-woman bobsled, following a bronze medal in 2010 and silver medals in 2014 and 2018.
Megan Nick
Freestyle skiing, women’s aerials
The 25-year-old, who was a gymnast until college, won bronze in her first trip to the Olympics.
Pictograms by Álvaro Valiño for The Washington Post.