Anttila made the most of it, ripping a slap shot that teammate Hannes Bjorninen redirected into the net for the go-ahead goal 31 seconds into the third period, as Finland held off ROC for a 2-1 win to secure its first Olympic gold medal in the sport.
Finland, which last appeared in the gold medal game in 2006, becomes the last of the Big Six - the unofficial title for the world’s most successful men’s hockey nations – to win a gold medal.
ROC made one final rush at the net but didn’t get off a clean shot after pulling its goaltender and calling a last-ditch timeout in the final seconds. Returning seven players from the Russian team that won the gold medal in PyeongChang in 2018, this rendition struggled to score in Beijing – it had 13 goals in five games entering the final – and leaned heavily on the play of 25-year-old goaltender Ivan Fedotov, who entered the day with a 1.53 goals against average.
ROC took a 1-0 lead with just over 12 minutes remaining in the first period, after forward Mikhail Grigorenko scored on slap shot on a power play. Finland had its own power play chance later in the period and finished with 15 shots through the first 20 minutes.
With his team trailing early in the second period and struggling to convert scoring chances, defenseman Ville Pokka — who had not scored all tournament – decided to launch a wrister from the side boards. Fedotov could not see the shot from 40 feet away because he was screened, and the puck trickled between his legs to tie the score.
But Finland, which controlled the offensive pace for long stretches Sunday and outshot ROC 31-17.
Russian teams have changed names at numerous Olympics since the fall of the Soviet Union and the more recent sanctions for a state-sponsored doping operation at the 2014 Sochi Games. The Soviet Union won seven Olympic gold medals, while the “Unified Team” in 1992 and the Olympic Athletes of Russia in 2018 also earned golds, and the ROC was vying to win the Russians a fifth gold medal in Olympics without NHL players.