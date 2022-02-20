“I just kept thinking, ‘I gotta keep pushing as hard as I can, because at any point, what if my legs give out?’” Diggins said.

The 30-year-old’s superpower, aside from her athletic gifts, is her ability to withstand unimaginable levels of pain. In a sport that engages some 80 percent of the body’s muscles, just bopping along at the pace of a weekend warrior skiing for a good workout, Diggins prides herself on pushing her body until she has nothing left to give, then pushing once more.

Her willpower paid off Sunday, in her seventh race of the Games.

The silver medal capped Team USA’s 25-medal haul, which put the United States fifth in the final medal count behind Norway (37), the Russian Olympic Committee (32), Germany (27) and Canada (26). Americans won eight golds, nine silvers, seven bronzes and a provisional silver medal in the team figure skating event. Those medal winners included some expected and some surprising. In some ways, Diggins fit both descriptions.

Diggins came in second behind Norway’s Therese Johaug with a time of 1 hour 26:37.3, a second place that one reporter likened to Usain Bolt winning a 10,000-meter race. Diggins’s two other career medals are in sprint distances: bronze in the women’s sprint free in Beijing and her historic gold in the women’s team sprint four years ago in PyeongChang.

She already had become the first American woman to win an individual cross-country medal; Sunday’s victory further puffs her resume. Diggins is the second American cross-country skier to win an Olympic medal in a distance event, following Bill Kock’s win in 1976. She is the first non-European skier to win the Olympic women’s 30-kilometer final.

It required surviving one of the hardest competitions of her life.

Diggins woke up the morning before her race having consumed a fortifying meal of chicken, rice and vegetables but sick to her stomach nonetheless. She spent the day suffering in bed soliciting advice from friends and family on whether she should race at all until her mother finally convinced her — go, and see how you feel.

She felt surprisingly good at the start line. And then, as is often the case in distance cross-country skiing, she started to feed very, very bad.

“I went from, ‘Wow, this is not the race prep I envisioned: laying in bed, force-feeding myself oatmeal and soup from a can,’ but I was really proud of the amount of sport drink I consumed,” Diggins said. “ … And then some time around 13k, I felt my knees start to twitch, and that’s a spot where if I’m going to start to cramp, it starts there. And I was like, ‘Ohhhh, boy. I was hoping this wouldn’t start happening until 28k, but here we go.’”

Diggins propelled herself occasionally only with her arms and poles when her legs failed her, and at some point her mind went blank so she relied on others to tell her which lap she was skiing. That her coaches, teammates, ski technicians and the U.S. biathlon team braved the icy temperatures to cheer her on was invigorating. She gave herself pep talks on every downhill.

“I felt like the whole world was helping me get up those hills when my legs were spasming and going numb,” she said. “I just kept thinking, ‘I gotta keep pushing as hard as I can, because at any point, what if my legs give out?’ I can’t back down, I can’t let up on this pace. I have to keep going.”

The silver was a herculean effort that fits right into Team USA’s hodgepodge of victories in Beijing. Even as Mikaela Shiffrin’s inexplicable struggles here meant the Alpine team managed only Ryan Cochran-Siegle’s silver in super-G and the men’s snowboarders failed to win an individual medal for the first time since 1998, other U.S. athletes delivered when expectations were mammoth — led by Chloe Kim in the halfpipe, Nathan Chen on ice and Kallie Humphries in her bobsled.

Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, won her first Olympic gold medal 16 years after an infamous early celebration cost her first and following nearly two decades atop snowboard cross.

“I’m really happy that I’ve been now shaping this sport for women over the last two decades,” Jacobellis said. “That’s, I would say, a pretty rare thing, and it’s an honor to have been representing the U.S. team for that amount of time as well.”

Jacobellis, 40-year-old snowboarder Nick Baumgartner and 31-year-old skier David Wise proved that experience bears fruit, even amid sports that churn through lithe young bodies like a conveyor belt.

“We’ve seen some performances that have been just unexpected and just absolute breakout from our young and emerging and first-time Olympians and we’ve seen some veterans come back and do incredible things,” U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee chief executive Sarah Hirshland said late last week. “Frankly, it makes all of us who are a little older in years feel like we should be doing a bit more than we thought because age seems to not be much of an excuse anymore. So, it’s been incredible to see.”

Amid those notable Olympic veterans, speedskater Erin Jackson, who picked up her sport at 2017, pitched the counter-argument: Dedication paired with undeniable talent is one heck of an accelerant.

Jackson’s gold medal in the 500 meters was also a win for representation, too, as Team USA has faced questions over its lack of diversity in Games’ past. The 29-year-old was the first Black woman to win an Olympic speedskating medal for the United States, her win coming a week before bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor became the most decorated Black athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics.

Meyers Taylor picked up her fifth Olympic medal and second of these Games by winning bronze in women’s two-man bobsled alongside Sylvia Hoffman Saturday.