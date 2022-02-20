Fourteen years later, the prelude to Beijing’s second run as Olympics host included no such gesture. Hours before the Opening Ceremonies, Chinese President Xi Jinping set the tone with his first in-person meeting with another head of state in nearly two years: a meal with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which Xi stated, in case there was any doubt, that the two stood “shoulder to shoulder” on international affairs.

The Winter Olympics have since proceeded according to Beijing’s carefully enforced script, demonstrating China’s prowess in sports, technology and social control, while projecting an uncompromising attitude toward its many diplomatic disagreements with democratic nations.

As events come to a close Sunday evening, the Chinese Communist Party may be happy with the results — but anyone hoping the mass sporting event could nudge China toward being more open and less repressive has little cause for celebration.

There was no major covid outbreak in China thanks to a “closed loop” of venues; after a warning from Chinese officials, there were no political protests targeting Beijing; and with an expanded team of naturalized athletes, a country that has been traditionally weak in winter sports exceeded expectations, including nine gold medals.

“From China’s perspective, they will be happy with covid control, happy with the medal count and generally not too bothered about anything else,” said Mark Dreyer, author of “Sporting Superpower: An Insider’s View on China’s Quest to be the Best.”

Chinese officials have rejected questions about their promotion of political messages and symbols during events. At a regular news conference on Thursday, Yan Jiarong, spokesperson for the Beijing organizing committee, repeatedly delivered politically charged and prepared remarks in response to questions not addressed to her.

Yan, a former Chinese diplomat at the United Nations, interjected to state Beijing’s claim that Taiwan, a self-governing island of 23.5 million people, “is an indivisible part of China.” She later called reports of forced labor in Xinjiang “lies.” Each time, she added that China has consistently opposed the politicization of sports and the Winter Olympics without a hint of irony.

“It was just one moment, but there was a sense that she was in charge and was making that clear,” Dreyer said. “She seemed to be saying, ‘These are our Games, these are our red lines, and we won’t stand any nonsense.’”

Such behavior fits with the combative diplomacy that has become common under Xi. Far more than Hu’s personal association with the 2008 Summer Olympics, these are Xi’s Games. Chinese state media has described him as being directly involved throughout planning and implementation.

Relentlessly positive coverage of the Olympics in Chinese media has attempted to drown out news that might undermine Beijing’s moment. Little attention has been devoted to swirling questions about the eligibility of Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva, who tested positive for a banned substance, or to mounting concern about the possibility of a Kremlin-ordered invasion of Ukraine.

News conferences with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Beijing organizers have featured a surreal divide between international journalists asking for the latest on the doping scandal or other flash points while their local counterparts unerringly steered the topic back to how well everything is going.

In the place of contentious issues, Chinese media has sought to boost “positive energy” by focusing on good reviews of the Olympic Village from foreign athletes, or the popularity of Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, a pudgy space panda whose iterations have been in short supply.

“The opinion within China and outside is so different,” said Yaqiu Wang, China researcher at Human Rights Watch. “In the past two years the information environment has changed as censorship has gotten worse, and because of the pandemic, people haven’t been outside the country.”

Within China, the biggest threat to state media’s upbeat tone has been public outrage about the plight of a woman who was found chained by the neck in a shed after likely being sold as a bride. But inside the information bubble of the Olympics themselves, Beijing has staunchly defended its narrative. As Chinese officials used every available opportunity to reminded journalists and athletes that the Olympics should not be politicized, the Games in Beijing were infused with politically tinged elements.

A soldier involved in a deadly border skirmish with India was chosen as a torchbearer, while Dinigeer Yilimujiang, a Uyghur cross-country skier, was selected to light the Olympic cauldron, in a move widely interpreted as a way to counter criticism of mass reeducation programs in Xinjiang, the Uyghur homeland.

Yilimujiang was absent from the mixed zone through which athletes are normally required to pass after competitions during her early events. In an interview with state-run Global Times, she later claimed journalists had simply not known what she looked like but was then dropped from China’s lineup for the relay event.

A global outpouring of concern about the well-being of tennis star Peng Shuai, who briefly disappeared from public life after disclosing a fraught sexual relationship with a former senior government official in November, was deflected with a tightly controlled appearance when she reemerged. Peng, 36, entered the Olympic bubble, ate a meal with IOC President Thomas Bach and sat down with a French sporting publication.

During that interview, which was arranged and presided over by the Chinese Olympic Committee, she announced her retirement from professional tennis and denied that her emotional account of being pressured into a sexual relationship with retired powerful vice premier Zhang Gaoli was an allegation of assault.

The polarized environment has meant that Chinese American athletes, instead of bridging Chinese and Western cultures, often found themselves plunged into geopolitical divides.

While Eileen Gu, the California-born freestyle skier who represents China, has been welcomed as a symbol of national strength after she won two gold medals and a silver, her meteoric rise has also created unease among some conservative Chinese commentators who worry she may not always be loyal to China. Another U.S.-born and raised athlete, figure skater Zhu Yi, was targeted with online abuse after she fell twice.

Regional disputes, too, were not spared. A rift between South Korea and China was deepened when both countries’ fans exchanged insults over judging calls and allegations of cultural appropriation.

In the run-up to the Olympics, Chinese scholars spoke of the events as an opportunity to return to the days of “ping-pong diplomacy” when American athletes competing in China and vice versa led the thaw that resulted in President Nixon’s visit in early 1972.

The historic analogy, spurred by next week being the 50th anniversary of Nixon’s visit, hints at how far mutual trust has plummeted: Even those in China urging a detente understood that President Biden’s mere attendance would be a grand political gesture like the gamble Nixon took to draw China away from the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

But after diplomatic boycotts from the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada, the wishful suggestion that the Games could ease a standoff with the Western liberal democracies faded.

“The most important reasons we hosted the Olympics are to strengthen national cohesion and self-confidence, as well as to promote interactions between China and the rest of the world to defeat Western attempts to isolate China,” state-run Xinhua News Agency said in a recent editorial.