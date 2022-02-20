The night before, Bates had been locked in his room at the Athletes’ Village, testifying by video to an ad hoc panel from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, one final chance for him — as the U.S. figure skating team captain — to force the International Olympic Committee to give the nine-member team its medals. But sometime just before midnight Saturday, he learned that CAS had sided with the IOC’s decision to hold off giving medals until its inquiry into Russian skater Kamila Valieva’s positive doping test is complete.

Given that Valieva was a part of the Russian group that won the Team Event gold, the United States’ silver eventually could be a gold. But the American skaters’ push to get their medals — which included a meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach, blistering statements from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland and Saturday night’s appeal to CAS — has become a kind of spontaneous anti-doping movement.

“My hope is that this is not taken as pressure around a medal,” said Zacahry Donohue, another ice dancer. “There is going to be a medal at some point; that’s not my concern … There needs to be more decisive action taking against any kind of doping issue and protecting the integrity of the sport.”

Or as Bates said: “There are multiple things at play with the medal ceremony and then the bigger picture.”

Asked what those things are, he replied: “What’s been plaguing our sport for the last however many years.”

It seems an odd group to be taking a stand against doping in the Olympics. American figure skaters have won two bronze and now a silver in three Olympic team events. Aside from stars such as Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou, the U.S. skating team is not filled with big names or prominent voices. But the attention that has come with the denial of their medals and the international outrage over the CAS ruling last week allowing Valieva to skate in the women’s individual competition has given the U.S. team a platform it didn’t expect.

“This is an opportunity for this sport to take strides and it would be a shame if it gets buried under the rug,” Donohue said. “One of the main points [is] to put pressure [on the IOC], like: The world is watching, and we have a chance to stand for something more than just one Games, but for the future of the integrity of the sport.”

They were talking in between performances at the traditional last-day skating exhibition. Normally, this is a light event, a chance to wear different costumes and skate without the pressure that has loomed over the previous two weeks.

This is an older U.S. team. Bates and Donohue and their partners are all in their early 30s, Chen is 22 and Zhou 21. They all have been around the sport a long time and understand its issues. They are at points where they feel empowered to speak out and have something to say.

“Obviously, it’s a much bigger issue than [getting] a medal or not,” Zhou said. “That’s only a surface-level token of the circumstances. The bigger picture is obviously clean sport and the importance of clean competition”

Asked if he thought the U.S. team’s stand would create a positive change, he nodded.

“I would hope so,” he said. “I would hope all of this, including the media firestorm … that the bigger picture is everyone can see the importance of clean sport and fair competition.”

Their new power came fast, growing in the days after the IOC canceled the medal ceremony just minutes before it was to start on the evening of Feb. 8. Last Tuesday night, Bach met the U.S. skaters in a media interview room at the Athletes’ Village. They sat in chairs arranged in a circle, two of the Americans said. The conversation lasted for an hour and 40 minutes, with many of the U.S. skaters making impassioned points about how they were being punished for someone else’s positive test and about what they see as failures in the way doping is policed.

“Emotions are running high, and it was great he allowed us to say exactly what we were feeling and I can say from my own personal standpoint I didn’t hold back,” Donohue’s partner Madison Hubbell said. “It’s a tough conversation to have, and so I absolutely felt like he was listening.”

She said Bach promised the U.S. skaters he would “make the [medal] ceremony of our dreams, whatever those might be.”

Bates described what Bach offered as “a dignified medal ceremony.”

When that will be, no one seemed to know. In a way, it didn’t matter. Their last chance to get their medals here had been turned down late the night before. They will leave Beijing without the biggest thing most of them has ever won in skating.

But late Sunday afternoon it was clear they had found something else: a voice. So they kept talking.