Wein and his ice dance partner, Angela Ling, remember the joy and optimism of learning to skate as 4-year-olds. After a strong training session, their lifelong dreams of competing in the Olympics didn’t seem so far away. Wein and Ling, one of the top young pairs in the United States, have continued chasing the sport’s grandest stage even as their flawless vision of Olympic figure skating changed this winter.

They were upset when Russian skater Kamila Valieva was allowed to compete in the Olympic women’s individual competition in Beijing after she tested positive for a banned substance. The harsh reality of the sport continued to set in as they watched the pressure coaches placed on the 15-year-old Valieva and her teammates.

“It’s not a good look,” said Wein, who qualified for the World Junior Championships with Ling in Sofia, Bulgaria, later this year. “You don’t want the potential next generation to be seeing this and getting kind of pushed away from the sport and kind of repulsed by some of the things that are going on.”

Wein, 20, and Ling, 17, will continue pursuing the Olympics, but they worry the controversy could discourage skaters from entering the sport. They visited the rink on their lone day off this week to provide children the amusement and encouragement that helped the duo’s passion flourish.

The controversy stands as the dominant story line of the Beijing Games, one with ripples that the entire sport could feel for years. Olympians are awaiting medals, advocates are demanding governance reform and a new generation of skaters waits to learn what the reeling sport will look like as they seek to fulfill their own Olympic dreams.

The Games formally ended with Sunday’s Closing Ceremonies, but across the country, American skaters are still flocking to local rinks; training for local, regional and national competitions; and hoping they someday might be able to also perform on the world’s biggest stage.

Inside the Detroit Skating Club in Bloomfield Township, Mich., 11-year-old Emelia Nemirovsky was on the ice practicing triple jumps with one of her coaches. Banners for 1998 Olympic champion Tara Lipinski and 2014 Olympic champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White hung overhead as Nemirovsky glided across the ice.

Nemirovksy’s mother and grandmother, who are both Russian, put her on the ice and started teaching her how to skate when she was just a pudgy-faced 4-year-old. Now, the sixth grader practices 16 hours a week at the metro-Detroit club and is on the U.S. Figure Skating National Development Team at the intermediate level.

“I love looking forward to the Olympics,” she said. “The skaters really push me and want to make me achieve that goal.”

She watched every moment of this year’s competition, studying the routines and dissecting the way the skaters moved with the music. She’d never seen anything like the women’s free skate, in which Valieva succumbed to crippling pressure and the joy was sucked out of the arena entirely.

“It was a disaster, honestly,” she said. “It’s not something you want to look up to.”

The women’s competition in Beijing has been a particularly fraught topic in skating clubs, with much of the discussion focused on the role of the coaches and vulnerability of Valieva.

“Normally, figure skating is not like that,” said 14-year old Erin Biederman, of Franklin, Mich. “At competitions it’s normally really supportive.”

Even with all the drama swirling around this year’s women’s figure skating competition, Biederman, who is working toward making it to U.S. nationals for juniors, says it hasn’t changed her attitude toward the sport or her future goals.

“I still want to go to the Olympics,” she said.

The Winter Games every four years represent the culmination of a journey, one that includes years of training, competing and persevering. The process can be difficult for any skater. In December 2018, Ling, from Ontario, posted her profile on a skating website in search of a dance partner, prepared to move anywhere to pursue her Olympic dreams. She eventually found Wein and settled in Rockville.

As the pair has ascended the sport’s ranks, no detail, on or off the ice, has been too small. Coaches have scrutinized their diet, knowing one mistake could end their Olympic goals. So they were particularly frustrated that Valieva was allowed to compete after testing positive for the prohibited substance trimetazidine.

But after watching Valieva place fourth and cry as coaches scolded her, Wein and Ling were struck by the pressure Valieva carried. Ling also felt concerned as she viewed the Russians who medaled — Anna Shcherbakova (gold) and Alexandra Trusova (silver) — express dissatisfaction.

“You don’t want the younger kids to see that, like, ‘Oh, they won the Olympics, but they’re still upset. So what do they have to look forward to?’” Ling said. “None of it was good.

“There’s a lot of issues in skating. But this one really pushed it out and people saw it and are upset about it. Hopefully, some things will change.”

Sunday is usually the one day Wein and Ling escape skating, but the pair arrived at the rink early for an 11 a.m. session. They carried clipboards full of paperwork as they directed a group of 25 youngsters in beginner skating lessons. When Wein and Ling instructed the children to skate backward, most traveled across the ice. One boy kept falling, however, until Ling and Wein guided him to the opposite wall.

“I hope that next generation doesn’t get turned away from the sport because they think it’s unfair,” Wein said, “or they just don’t want to be a part of that.”

Most coaches haven’t noticed a difference in skaters’ objectives, noting the United States provides more support and autonomy in development than in Russia, where skaters often begin Olympic training as children.

Shirley Hughes, a Denver-based coach who trained U.S. Olympian Ashley Wagner, worries young skaters will feel pressure to replicate Valieva’s movements and difficult jumps. Valieva was the first woman to land a quad at the Olympics.

“That’s what I’m worried about: They’ll say, ‘What good does it do to try because they’re not going to choose me anyway?’” Hughes said. “I tell them they can take their own path and they can do as well as possible and not worry about the quads.”

Audrey Weisiger, a veteran coach from the Fairfax Ice Arena in Virginia, believes interest in skating will persist. During a recent children’s class, she asked the group about the Olympics.

“There’s this big competition coming up,” Weisiger recalled telling the children. “Aren’t you excited?”

“Yes, yes, Ms. Audrey,” they responded.

“Okay,” Weisiger said. “What’s it called?”

“The Cardinal Classic,” they yelled, referring to their upcoming Northern Virginia competition.

“Most of the kids that skate in America are skating because they like it,” Weisiger said. “American skating schools, we’re an open house. You come in, you sign up, you pay your lesson fee and you skate. That’s not going to change.”