The current members of the U.S. snowboard team were told of his departure on Sunday. U.S. Ski and Snowboard declined to say whether Foley was terminated by the organization or if he resigned.

Foley has been the coach since the team’s inception in 1994, leading the team to seven Olympic Games and 35 Olympics medals.

The public allegations against Foley began a month ago during the Beijing Games when Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, a 2010 Olympian in snowboardcross, made a series of Instagram posts accusing him of sexual misconduct and two male athletes of inappropriate behavior. Foley said at the time: “I vehemently deny the allegations.”

After the allegations were made public, Foley wasn't allowed to access the athlete village during the Beijing Games. Lindsey Jacobellis confirmed Foley wasn't able to attend film review before she and Nick Baumgartner won gold in the snowboard cross mixed team event.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard opened an investigation at the time of the allegations before more women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct last week, forcing the U.S. Center for SafeSport to investigate the alleged misconduct. Howard Jacobs, Foley’s attorney, denied that his client was involved in any wrongdoing.