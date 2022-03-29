Drawings released by USA Swimming show a temporary pool will be installed at one end of Lucas Oil Stadium, creating a three-tiered horseshoe of stands around the pool with temporary bleachers on the other side much the same way the stadium is set up for big basketball events such as the Final Four. Two other warm-up pools will be set up on the other half of the stadium, behind a curtain.
The trials have been held in Indianapolis before, most recently in the late 1990s. But those events took place at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis’s swimming facility, not an NFL stadium.
Asked on a recent media call about the trials’ move to a large stadium, Sarah Hirshland, the CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said she is happy to get as many fans as possible at a “Team USA” event.
“The more the merrier,” she said.