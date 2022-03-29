After holding its past four U.S. Olympic team trials in an Omaha basketball arena, USA Swimming announced Tuesday that the 2024 trials will be held in the Indianapolis Colt’s Lucas Oil Stadium, the first time the trials will be held in a football stadium.

The move puts a popular pre-Olympic event in a bigger forum than once imaginable, taking the event from the 14,500-seat CHI Health Center in Omaha to Indianapolis’s indoor-outdoor stadium that should hold more than 30,000 in the configuration that will be used for the swimming events.

Drawings released by USA Swimming show a temporary pool will be installed at one end of Lucas Oil Stadium, creating a three-tiered horseshoe of stands around the pool with temporary bleachers on the other side much the same way the stadium is set up for big basketball events such as the Final Four. Two other warm-up pools will be set up on the other half of the stadium, behind a curtain.

The trials have been held in Indianapolis before, most recently in the late 1990s. But those events took place at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis’s swimming facility, not an NFL stadium.

Asked on a recent media call about the trials’ move to a large stadium, Sarah Hirshland, the CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said she is happy to get as many fans as possible at a “Team USA” event.

“The more the merrier,” she said.