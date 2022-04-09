The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Figure skater Alysa Liu announces retirement following Olympics and world championships

By Glynn A. Hill
Today at 4:28 p.m. EDT
Alysa Liu celebrates during the medal ceremony after the women's free skate at the 2022 world championships. (Sylvain Thomas/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. figure skater Alysa Liu, 16, announced her retirement from the sport Saturday, concluding a dazzling career that saw the 2022 Olympian become a two-time U.S. champion and a world bronze medalist.

“I started skating when I was 5 so that’s about 11 years on the ice and it’s been an insane 11 years. A lot of good and a lot of bad but [you know] that’s just how it is,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ve made so many friends, and so so sooo many good memories that I’ll have for the rest of my life. I honestly never thought I would’ve accomplished as much as I did LMAOO I’m so happy. I feel so satisfied with how my skating career has gone. now that I’m finally done with my goals in skating I’m going to be moving on with my life.”

Liu’s announcement followed an eventful 2022 season that started with her testing positive for the coronavirus and having to withdraw midway through the U.S. Championships in early January. She was Team USA’s top female skater, but she resigned herself to the idea that she would not live her childhood dream of skating in the Olympics.

That changed when she received a text from a U.S. skating official telling her she had made the team following a successful petition to compete in Beijing in February. There, a joyful Liu finished seventh in a women’s figure skating competition that was marred by a doping controversy involving Russian teenage star Kamila Valieva.

For Liu, the drama was just beginning. On March 17, the Associated Press reported that Liu and her father, a former political refugee, were among those targeted in a spying operation that the Justice Department alleged was ordered by the Chinese government. Per the report, Liu told her father that she was approached by a stranger who followed her and asked her to come to his apartment late one night after the Olympic free skate event in Beijing.

A week after the report, Liu became the first American woman in six years to win a world championship medal during the 2022 competition in Montpellier, France. Liu’s stellar free skate performance lifted her two places to the bronze — three weeks after Russian athletes were banned from international ice skating competition following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Liu ended her routine in tears.

“I feel astonished at this point. I’m still in shock,” Liu told Golden Skate. “I think I did really good. I’m really proud of myself. I didn’t think I could do better than the Olympics, and I was like, ‘It’s going to be hard to do it again at worlds so soon after,’ but I’m so happy. I took a week off after the Olympics and trained really hard for the little time I had, and it paid off.”

