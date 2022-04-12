17-year-old Tunisian Olympian sailor dies during training accident

Eya Guezguez, a 17-year-old who sailed for Tunisia in last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, died Sunday when her boat flipped while she and her twin sister were training with the national team.
Guezguez and her twin sister Sarra, who competed with her in Tokyo, were on the water with an eye toward the 2024 Paris Olympics when strong winds caused their dinghy to capsize. Mehrez Boussayan, president of Tunisia’s Olympic Committee, told local radio outlets that the girls’ coach was beside them in a speedboat when the accident occurred. He pulled both from the water and performed CPR on Eya, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the BBC.
Sarra, who survived the accident, and Eya were training for upcoming regional and international competition. They finished 21st in the 49er FX event at the Tokyo Olympics.
“I am shocked by the news of sailor Eya Guezguez’s death,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement. “She was an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes’ generation. Eya Guezguez’s participation at Tokyo 2020 alongside her twin sister Sarra will continue to motivate girls everywhere. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia.”
The incident, which occurred just before Muslims were to break their fast on the ninth day of Ramadan, is under investigation, according to the BBC.
What to know about the Beijing Olympics
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have come to a close.
The United States finished fifth in the final medal standings at the Beijing Olympics, with eight gold, 10 silver and seven bronze. Here’s a look back at the Team USA athletes who reached the podium.
Watch Washington Post reporters recall notable moments from the 2022 Winter Games and what it was like to cover the Olympics from a pandemic bubble in Beijing.
In unusually strong words from the face of NBC’s Olympics coverage, Mike Tirico criticized the Olympic movement and the Russian Olympic Committee for the gruesome skating fiasco that marred the Games.
“Olympic governance is not apolitical. It is recklessly illogical. It is not protecting athletes and competitive integrity in adherence to the convoluted standards of the World Anti-Doping Agency.” Read Jerry Brewer.
Take this survey and tell us your thoughts on The Post’s coverage of the Beijing Olympics and international sports.