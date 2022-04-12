The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
17-year-old Tunisian Olympian sailor dies during training accident

By Cindy Boren
Today at 9:50 a.m. EDT
Eya and Sarra Guezguez during a Women's Skiff 49er FX class race at the Tokyo Olympics. (Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Eya Guezguez, a 17-year-old who sailed for Tunisia in last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, died Sunday when her boat flipped while she and her twin sister were training with the national team.

Her death was announced by the International Olympic Committee and the Olympic Committee of Tunisia, which wrote on Facebook that she was laid to rest Monday in Ariana, Tunisia, after Asr prayer.

Guezguez and her twin sister Sarra, who competed with her in Tokyo, were on the water with an eye toward the 2024 Paris Olympics when strong winds caused their dinghy to capsize. Mehrez Boussayan, president of Tunisia’s Olympic Committee, told local radio outlets that the girls’ coach was beside them in a speedboat when the accident occurred. He pulled both from the water and performed CPR on Eya, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the BBC.

Sarra, who survived the accident, and Eya were training for upcoming regional and international competition. They finished 21st in the 49er FX event at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I am shocked by the news of sailor Eya Guezguez’s death,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement. “She was an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes’ generation. Eya Guezguez’s participation at Tokyo 2020 alongside her twin sister Sarra will continue to motivate girls everywhere. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia.”

The incident, which occurred just before Muslims were to break their fast on the ninth day of Ramadan, is under investigation, according to the BBC.

