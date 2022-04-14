Allyson Felix to end decorated career with final season in track

Placeholder while article actions load

Allyson Felix, the most decorated Olympic athlete in American track and field history, announced Wednesday that this season will be her last in the sport. “I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I’m not sure if I have anything left to give,” Felix, 36, wrote in a social media post. “I want to say goodbye and thank you to the sport and people who have helped shape me the only way I know how — with one last run.

“This season isn’t about the time on the clock, it’s simply about joy.”

Felix had said last year that the Tokyo Olympics would mark her final appearance as a competitor on that stage, but she left open the possibility of continuing to race in 2022. One incentive to keep going this year is the fact that the world championships will be staged in the United States for the first time. They are set for July in Eugene, Ore., home of Nike.

Advertisement

Felix split with Nike in 2019, when she wrote an op-ed for the New York Times that accused the sports apparel giant of moving to reduce her endorsement deal in the wake of her pregnancy the year before. Felix had endured a trying ordeal before and after childbirth; she dealt with a dangerous case of preeclampsia while pregnant and then delivered her daughter, Camryn, early via emergency Caesarean section. Camryn remained in neonatal intensive care for several weeks as her mother tried to cope with her anguish.

The totality of Felix’s experience resulted in the transformation of the previously reticent superstar into an outspoken activist. She testified before Congress in 2019 about the disproportionate risks faced by Black women during pregnancy and childbirth, telling a House committee: “There were others like me, just like me. Black like me, healthy like me, doing their best — just like me. They faced death like me, too.”

Felix went on to start her own shoe company, Saysh, which she said was aimed at female athletes. She wore her shoes while winning two medals in Tokyo, several weeks after stating on social media that the brand “represents hope, acceptance, and the power to create change.”

Advertisement

“When you see me run, know that I’m not running for medals. I’m running for change,” she wrote then. “I’m running for greater equity for each of us. I’m running for women. More than anything, I’m running toward a future where no woman or girl is ever told to know her place.”

In Wednesday’s announcement, Felix said she would be “running for women” this season.

“I’m running for a better future for my daughter,” she wrote. “I’m running for you. More to come on that, so stay tuned, but I’ll be sharing a series of announcements that I’m hoping will make the world better for women.”

According to NBC Sports, Felix is expected to begin competing in time for the Penn Relays later this month. The U.S. outdoor championships, at which Felix would need to qualify to make the world championships, will be held in June in Eugene.

Advertisement

At the 2019 world championships in Qatar, Felix set an American record with her ninth appearance in the event. She helped the U.S. mixed 4x400-meter relay team earn a first-place finish there and broke a tie with Jamaican icon Usain Bolt for the most gold medals at the worlds (12).

Felix went to her fifth Olympics last year in Tokyo, where she won gold in the women’s 4x400-meter relay as well as a surprising and inspiring bronze in the 400 meters. That haul of hardware gave her 11 Olympic medals and made her the most decorated female track athlete, from any country, in Olympic history.

“As a little girl they called chicken legs, never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined I’d have a career like this,” Felix wrote Wednesday. “I have so much gratitude for this sport that has changed my life.”

GiftOutline Gift Article