Live updates Boston Marathon returns to its traditional springtime date

The elite women break from the starting line of the 125th Boston Marathon, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
By Cindy Boren
Today at 4:00 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 4:51 a.m. EDT
The 126th running of the Boston Marathon takes place Monday, with the event returning to its spot on Patriots’ Day, the Massachusetts state holiday, since the coronavirus pandemic forced a cancellation in 2020, and a delay to early October in 2021.

The Hopkinton, Mass., starting line will see 30,000 participants for the oldest annual marathon in the world, beginning with the men’s wheelchair at 9:02 a.m. Eastern. The 26.2-mile course ends on Boylston Street in Boston’s Back Bay, just down the road from Fenway Park, where the Red Sox will be taking on the Minnesota Twins in their traditional 11:10 a.m. game.

Follow along for live updates and coverage from the race.

Here’s what to know

  • The race starts on Main Street in Hopkinton. From there, runners will take Route 135 through Ashland, Framingham, Natick, and will reach the halfway point at Wellesley. The course then joins Route 16 and continues through Newton Lower Falls before turning onto Commonwealth Avenue, with runners going through the Newton Hills, Brookline, Kenmore Square and under Massachusetts Avenue. They’ll turn onto Hereford Street and then Boylston Street, finishing near the Boston Public Library in Copley Square.
  • The marathon will be available on the USA Network from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern time. It can also be streamed on Peacock and the NBC Sports app. The race will be replayed on the Olympic Channel at 8 p.m. Boston’s WBZ-TV will also provide coverage starting at 4:30 a.m., with race coverage beginning at 9 a.m.
  • Marathon Monday is shaping up to a potentially ideal weather day along the course. The starting line in Hopkinton at 9:02 a.m., when the day’s first entrants from the men’s wheelchair division go off, will feature mainly clear skies, with light and variable winds shifting to the northeast and temperatures in the high-40s to low-50s. By noon, around when the first of the elite runners will be nearing the finish line, temperatures in downtown Boston will be in the mid-40s to near 50 with plenty of sunshine and winds from the southeast from 6-12 mph.
