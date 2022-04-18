Live updates Boston Marathon returns to its traditional springtime date

The 126th running of the Boston Marathon takes place Monday, with the event returning to its spot on Patriots’ Day, the Massachusetts state holiday, since the coronavirus pandemic forced a cancellation in 2020, and a delay to early October in 2021.
Follow along for live updates and coverage from the race.
Adrianne Haslet lost her foot in the Boston Marathon bombing. This April, she revels in the joy of running.
Here’s what to know
A football trailblazer laces up her running shoes
I can’t wait to run 26.2 miles in the iconic Boston Marathon! I’m honored to be here as part of the 2022 Honorary Team, 50 years after 8 trailblazing women competed at Boston for the first time. I’ll be at the Fan Fest stage in Copley Square Park tomorrow at 1:30PM#Boston126 pic.twitter.com/m43rD3d4rh— Sarah Fuller (@SarahFuller_27) April 16, 2022
The soccer player who became the first woman to play in a Power Five college football game will give running a try in the Boston Marathon.
Sarah Fuller kicked off for Vanderbilt in a conference game in the fall of 2020, days after playing goalie as the school’s soccer team won the SEC title. “It’s been a really amazing journey training for this and I’m really excited to go to Boston,” she told Runner’s World.
Fuller’s football opportunity came in late November 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on Vanderbilt’s winless team. Needing a kicker, Coach Derek Mason and staff turned to a goalkeeper from the women’s soccer team, which had just won the SEC tournament championship. Fuller was the fourth woman to play in a major college football game but the first to appear in the Power Five, the sport’s top tier.
“I think it’s just incredible that I am able to do this,” Fuller told reporters after the game. “All I want to do is be a good influence to the young girls out there because there were times I struggled in sports, but I am so thankful I stuck with it, and it’s given me so many opportunities.”
Pretty amazing picture! 50 years difference. So excited to represent these trailblazing women #Boston126 @bostonmarathon pic.twitter.com/cKyIJZ0g8k— Sarah Fuller (@SarahFuller_27) April 17, 2022
Meghan Roth, whose heart stopped in last year's race, is running again
Meghan Roth, the young Minnesota runner whose heart stopped during last fall’s marathon, has fully recovered and is running again — although she will not be competing in Boston.
Roth was revived at the scene by a retired cardiac care nurse who was watching the race and a paramedic who was running. Three days after her collapse, she underwent a procedure in which an implantable cardioverter defibrillator was placed in her chest, and she returned home the following day. Since then, her “heart tests have all come back great,” she wrote in an email to The Post, and she has been “running every day and easing back into workouts.”
Roth recently ran a 10-mile race and has a 10K coming up at the end of April, followed by a half-marathon in June.
″I’ve just been focusing on running well, but not overdoing it,” she wrote. “Hoping to come back to regular training and marathoning for 2023!”
IMAX cameras to record stories of resilience for Boston's Museum of Science
An IMAX crew of nearly 100 members will have five cameras at eight positions along the course, filming the race for the Boston Museum of Science’s “New England and the Sea of Stories” project.
Cameras will be placed at Natick, Wellesley, Newton, Heartbreak Hill, Hereford and Boylston streets as well as at the finish line, according to the museum’s Carrie Nash.
The idea behind the film is to tell stories of resilience among New Englanders. It also “is about spring and rebirth and [how] the marathon has been such a symbolic rallying point for the city,” director and writer Daniel Ferguson told The Post.
One of the subjects of the film is Adrianne Haslet, who lost her leg in the Marathon bombing in 2013 and is running in the Para Division on Monday with Shalane Flanagan as her support.
“Adrianne’s run is about giving back to the city that saved her and to first responders, and about a woman who wanted to be on a world stage [as a ballroom dancer] and is, but not as she had planned,” Ferguson said.
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the women's division
For all the women who ran before and all those still to run. 💙💛#Boston126 pic.twitter.com/nzKUCggTRp— Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 17, 2022
The Boston Marathon will mark the 50th anniversary of the first race in which women were legally allowed to run.
“It was so exciting. They put all eight of us on the start line, off to the side. And so that was the first time I met the other seven women,” Val Rogosheske, one of the first eight women to run, told Boston.com. “It was so exciting just to be together there and knowing that this was a big deal to be there for the first time legally.”
Nina Kuscsik was the first official women’s race winner. Before that, Bobbi Gibb was the first woman to unofficially run the race. She had to hide in forsythia near the starting line and joined the male race after about half of the male runners had taken off.
Rogosheske, 75, will run this year along with seven others on the women’s honorary women’s team. They’ll be cheered along the way this year, something that didn’t happen when they set out 50 years ago.
“I think about it, if I would be brave enough to do that. I’m not sure I would have been,” Des Linden, who won the race in 2018, told NBC Boston. “But these guys stuck their neck out, and made it happen.”
