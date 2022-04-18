Live updates Boston Marathon returns to its traditional springtime date

For all the women who ran before and all those still to run. 💙💛#Boston126 pic.twitter.com/nzKUCggTRp — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 17, 2022

The Boston Marathon will mark the 50th anniversary of the first race in which women were legally allowed to run.

“It was so exciting. They put all eight of us on the start line, off to the side. And so that was the first time I met the other seven women,” Val Rogosheske, one of the first eight women to run, told Boston.com. “It was so exciting just to be together there and knowing that this was a big deal to be there for the first time legally.”

Nina Kuscsik was the first official women’s race winner. Before that, Bobbi Gibb was the first woman to unofficially run the race. She had to hide in forsythia near the starting line and joined the male race after about half of the male runners had taken off.

Rogosheske, 75, will run this year along with seven others on the women’s honorary women’s team. They’ll be cheered along the way this year, something that didn’t happen when they set out 50 years ago.