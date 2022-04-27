Putin gives award to skater Kamila Valieva, dismisses role of PEDs

Placeholder while article actions load

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a show of support Tuesday for figure skater Kamila Valieva and declared that her success could not have been attained “dishonestly.” The saga of Valieva’s failed drug test came to dominate February’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, and the weight of it eventually appeared to become more than the then-15-year-old could bear. Considered the favorite in the women’s individual event, Valieva suffered several uncharacteristic tumbles and miscues in the final free skate. She ended up off the podium altogether in fourth place, while fellow Russian Anna Shcherbakova won the gold medal and another teammate, Alexandra Trusova, took silver.

Valieva’s case remains unresolved amid an investigatory process the International Olympic Committee has said could take months. During the Olympics, the IOC scuttled a medal ceremony for the team figure skating event, in which Valieva helped the Russian Olympic Committee finish first, but Putin on Tuesday was happy to bestow a state award on her.

“Through her work, she brought the sport to the level of a real form of art,” Putin said (via Reuters) at a televised ceremony at the Kremlin honoring Russian medalists from the Beijing Olympics.

“Such perfection cannot be achieved dishonestly with the help of additional substances, manipulations,” he added. “We very well know that these additional substances are not needed in figure skating.”

Valieva, who celebrated her 16th birthday Tuesday, said it was “a great honor” to receive the state award.

News of Valieva’s positive test for trimetazidine, a heart medication banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency, emerged after she participated in the Olympic team event, although the test was administered in December. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled she could skate in the individual event, basing its decision in part on the fact that she was under 16 at the time and therefore fell into a category of “protected person” under WADA’s code.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee criticized that ruling and described the episode as “another chapter in the systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia.”

The United States finished second in the team competition, with Japan coming in third. The nations could move up to gold and silver medals, respectively, if Valieva’s case results in punishment for her and the Russian group.

The unresolved status of the IOC probe could have allowed Valieva to compete in March at the International Skating Union world championships, but the ISU was among multiple sports governing bodies to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes in the wake of Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

At Tuesday’s ceremony, Putin said, “The suspension of athletes from Russia and Belarus not only directly violated the fundamental principles of sport, but their most basic human rights were … openly, cynically violated.”

