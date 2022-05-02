Figure skating’s governing body proposes increasing age minimum to 17

Figure skating’s global governing body proposed a new rule that would increase the age minimum to 17 for major international competitions, including the Olympics. Previously skaters needed to have turned 15 before the July 1 that precedes the competition.
“It is conceivable that allowing underage athletes to compete may subject them to loads and risks that are thought to be inappropriate for their age, not only physically, but in terms of the psychological and social development of the child,” said a report from the ISU Medical Commission, which the governing body cited as its basis for the change.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva became a flash point of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing when her drug test from December 2021 returned a positive result for a banned substance. The result was not reported until after the Games had begun, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that Valieva, then 15, could continue to compete. Medals still have not been awarded for the figure skating team event, which was won by the Russian Olympic Committee’s group that included Valieva.
Valieva, who entered Beijing as the gold medal favorite, crumbled under intense scrutiny during her free skate and fell to fourth place in the individual competition. When she left the ice in tears, she was met with what appeared to be an angry reaction from her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, a scene that drew criticism from International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.
“When I afterward saw how she was received by her closest entourage with what appeared to be a tremendous coldness, it was chilling to see this,” Bach said. “Rather than giving her comfort, rather than try to help her, you could feel this chilling atmosphere, this distance.”
Tutberidze coached all three Russians competing at the Games, including gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova, who was 17 at the time, and silver medalist Alexandra Trusova, another 17-year-old. All three Russian skaters performed difficult quadruple jumps that had never been successfully executed by women at the Olympics. Both Shcherbakova and Trusova would have been allowed to compete under the proposed rule, but Valieva wouldn’t have been eligible.
American Alysa Liu, 16, competed in Beijing, and then went on to win a bronze medal at the recent world championships before retiring from the sport.
The medical report cited in the ISU’s proposal focused on the physical and psychological concerns related to young elite skaters, including “burnout, disordered eating, and long-term consequences of injury.” The report said that the ISU has a “duty of care” to protect the health and safety of its athletes.
Amid the doping controversy at the Beijing Games, American skater Mariah Bell, 25 years old at the time, said she thought the ISU should increase the age minimum.
“I absolutely believe that there should be [an increased age] for so many reasons, but I keep going back to this idea that you want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” she said. “ … I think it would promote that idea of longevity and somebody being 25 wouldn’t be shocking at an Olympics.”
The ISU’s proposal would apply to all disciplines the governing body oversees: singles and pairs skating, ice dance, speedskating and short-track speedskating, which are all part of the Winter Olympic program, as well as synchronized skating. The ISU Council said in its proposal that it recommended the change across all disciplines to maintain unified rules, even though there is already “limited participation” of athletes under 17 in speedskating and the changes “will therefore not have major consequences.”
What to know about the Beijing Olympics
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have come to a close.
The United States finished fifth in the final medal standings at the Beijing Olympics, with eight gold, 10 silver and seven bronze. Here’s a look back at the Team USA athletes who reached the podium.
Watch Washington Post reporters recall notable moments from the 2022 Winter Games and what it was like to cover the Olympics from a pandemic bubble in Beijing.
In unusually strong words from the face of NBC’s Olympics coverage, Mike Tirico criticized the Olympic movement and the Russian Olympic Committee for the gruesome skating fiasco that marred the Games.
“Olympic governance is not apolitical. It is recklessly illogical. It is not protecting athletes and competitive integrity in adherence to the convoluted standards of the World Anti-Doping Agency.” Read Jerry Brewer.
Take this survey and tell us your thoughts on The Post’s coverage of the Beijing Olympics and international sports.