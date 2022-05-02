USOPC leader: Russia should be sanctioned for doping, war in Ukraine

Placeholder while article actions load

Frustrated by its doping scandals and the invasion of Ukraine, Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, wants Russia to face strong punishment in the international sports world. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Russia needs to be sanctioned,” she told a small group of reporters Monday at the Washington Hilton. “What that is and looks like is a conversation that every sport organization continues to have.”

When asked whether those sanctions should be for the unresolved case involving figure skater Kamila Valieva’s positive test for a banned substance before the Beijing Winter Olympics or for the invasion, she smiled and responded, “Yes.”

“I stood there at the Paralympics during the opening ceremony [just days after Russia’s attack began] as the Ukrainian athletes … and the hair on my arms was raised,” she said. “Not that many people felt that as profusely as I did because not that many people in this country watched it on TV, not that many people were there in person. I was. It was brutal.”

Advertisement

Hirshland, who is in Washington for a White House ceremony Wednesday that will honor U.S. Olympians from the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games and the 2022 Beijing Games, stopped short of calling for Russia to be banned from the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, saying such a punishment “needs to be handed out by the authorities that handle that jurisdiction.”

Still, Hirshland’s words were her harshest since news broke about Valieva’s December positive test a day after the skater helped the Russian Olympic Committee to gold in the team skating event in February. Part of that anger, Hirshland said, comes from the fact that the American skaters who claimed silver still have not received their medals; the International Olympic Committee has refused to hand out medals from the event until the World Anti-Doping Agency finishes its investigation.

But the slowness of that probe, which is supposed to be completed this summer, has annoyed Hirshland, and she fears Russia’s anti-doping agency — which is handling the first parts of the investigation — might not conduct a proper inquiry. She complained that Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly supported Valieva at a ceremony last week during which he said her success was not achieved “dishonestly.”

Advertisement

“You see news reports of Putin defending Valieva and you question: ‘If he’s defending Valieva before the process has played itself out, how can you consider there to be integrity around the process?’ ” Hirshland said.

Getting medals for the U.S. skaters who participated in the team event has been one of the USOPC’s priorities following the Olympics. “Unfortunately the moment is lost,” she said of the lack of a medal ceremony. “I don’t think you ever get that moment back. So now our job is to do our best to create another moment.”

Hirshland declined to say whether President Biden will highlight the team event skaters during Wednesday’s event. There are no other plans to honor them until the Valieva investigation is complete.

Most of Hirshland’s criticism of Russia was connected to doping. She noted that many of the American athletes she spoke with felt compassion for Valieva, perceiving the skater, who turned 16 last month, as the victim of a larger doping scheme. When asked about the invasion of Ukraine and how much that should be considered in sanctions, she paused and then pointed to the bans of Russian athletes by the IOC and other sports organizations in recent weeks.

“I’ll say this: It’s been interesting to see the Olympic and Paralympic ecosystem, the movements, the people in the movements and how the international federations have responded to the IOC’s declaration around Russia,” she said. “It’s telling to me how quickly everyone was aligned around everyone saying they’re out. I don’t think that’s entirely driven by the invasion of Ukraine.”

GiftOutline Gift Article