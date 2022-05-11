Ex-gymnast files class-action suit alleging abuse by Canadian coaches

Placeholder while article actions load

A retired Canadian gymnast is leading a class-action lawsuit against the country’s gymnastics federation and five other provincial gymnastics federations alleging years of physical and mental abuse by her coaches. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The suit, filed Wednesday in the Supreme Court of British Columbia by Amelia Cline, a onetime rising star in the early 2000s, alleges officials from Gymnastics Canada oversaw an unhealthy environment where athletes were inappropriately touched and often berated by coaches while also being subjected to public humiliation and body shaming.

“Numerous gymnasts across Canada have brought forward complaints spanning decades that detail their experiences of sexual, physical and psychological abuse and institutional complicity that has enabled the culture of mistreatment of gymnastics athletes to persist,” the suit alleges.

The suit comes amid recent complaints by dozens of Canadian gymnasts, boxers and bobsled skeleton athletes alleging mistreatment by their sports’ coaches and organization leaders. Earlier this week, Boxing Canada’s performance director, Daniel Trepanier, resigned after 121 boxers accused the organization of maintaining a hostile and abusive culture.

Nearly three years ago, Canada’s female bobsled star Kaillie Humphries left the country for the United States after alleging abuse by Canada’s bobsled coach. She went on to win a gold medal in the for the United States in the monobob at the Beijing Olympics.

In the Cline’s suit, she claims her career was damaged by coaches who pushed her to compete through injuries, resulting in, among other things: “stunted growth, anxiety, insomnia and nightmares.”

Two months ago, a group of 71 gymnasts sent an open letter to Sport Canada urging an investigation of a “toxic culture” of abuse.

“Over the past five years alone, there have been multiple complaints about and even arrests for various forms of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse,” they said in the letter. “The subjects of these complaints have been Canadian coaches, many of whom we were exposed to as minors at GymCan sponsored training camps, provincial/national competitions, and national team assignments.”

At the time, Gymnastics Canada released a statement expressing sadness over the allegations and said an external organization should investigate the complaints.

The suit comes five months after U.S. gymnasts abused by team doctor Larry Nassar reached a $380 million settlement with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and USA Gymnastics.

