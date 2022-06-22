Caeleb Dressel withdraws from swimming world champs with medical issue

Placeholder while article actions load

Superstar sprinter Caeleb Dressel, Team USA’s most prolific medal machine, withdrew from the world swimming championships in Budapest on Wednesday because of an unspecified medical issue, an abrupt end to his quest to become the first man to win eight golds at a single worlds. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “After conferring with Caeleb, his coaches and the medical staff, a decision has been made to withdraw him from the” meet, USA Swimming said in a statement. “Our priority is and always will be the health of our athletes, and we will continue to give Caeleb the assistance he needs to recover quickly.”

The website Swimswam.com, citing unnamed sources, reported Dressel’s withdrawal was not covid-related.

Dressel, 25, had won two golds at the meet, and had as many as six more chances remaining. But he withdrew from Tuesday night’s semifinal of the men’s 100-meter freestyle — a race in which he was the two-time defending world champion — and the final of the 4x100-meter mixed medley relay. At the time, USA Swimming said his availability for the rest of the meet would be determined later.

Dressel, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, earned seven golds at the 2017 world championships, then six golds plus two silvers at the 2019 meet, and his meet program in Budapest was equally ambitious and grueling. Though it wasn’t out of the question Dressel could win eight golds, he was expected to face serious challenges to his supremacy in the 100 free from Romania’s David Popovici and 100-meter butterfly from Hungary’s Kristof Milak.

Dressel’s absence will leave Team USA with only one competitor in his remaining individual events and also will require some scrambling on the part of team officials to fill his spots in the 4x100 mixed free relay and the 4x100 men’s medley relay later in the meet.

