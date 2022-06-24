Nordic combined faces uncertain Olympics future after 2026

Placeholder while article actions load

The International Olympic Committee has decided to keep Nordic combined as part of the 2026 Winter Games, but officials also said the sport — long a staple of Winter Olympics, but one that never offered a women’s competition — may not have a future thereafter. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The IOC has been weighing the event’s place in the Olympics for several days, expressing worries over a lack of participation and popularity outside Europe for the combined disciplines of ski jumping and cross-country skiing. On Friday, the IOC said women’s Nordic combined hasn’t grown enough to justify adding the sport to for the Milan Cortina Games, putting the men’s event in peril as well, keeping it for one more Games because IOC officials felt it unfair to athletes preparing for 2026 to lose a shot at the Olympics less than four years away.

The IOC announcement said Nordic combined “had by far the lowest audience numbers” of any sport in the past three Winter Olympics.

The 2026 Olympics will gain several new events, including mountaineering, which will have men’s and women’s sprints as well as a mixed relay. Men’s and women’s freestyle skiing dual moguls events also are being added, as well as women’s large hill ski jumping. The Milan Cortina Games also will get a skeleton mixed team event and a women’s doubles event in luge.

The IOC also said it will not allow the International Boxing Association to oversee boxing at the Paris 2024 Games because of continuing concerns over the organization’s governance following a series of refereeing and judging scandals. In 2019, the IOC removed the IBA (then known as AIBA) as the sport’s governing body, in hopes the organization could get past its scandals and structural problems.

At the Tokyo Olympics, boxing was run by the IOC, but IOC officials said Friday they have not decided who will run the sport in Paris. Boxing is currently not a part of the 2028 Los Angeles Games program, but IOC officials have stressed the sport has a path back to those Olympics with structural reforms to its governing body.

