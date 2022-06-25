U.S. swimming’s ‘most successful team ever’ caps dominant week

Placeholder while article actions load

It was fitting that the final race on the final day of the world swimming championships at Duna Arena in Budapest ended with an American hand reaching the wall first. Minutes later, four more gold medals were hung from the necks of four American women, the victorious 4x100-meter medley relay team, bringing an official end to a historically dominating performance for Team USA.

The gold in the women’s medley relay Saturday was the Americans’ 17th of the meet and their 45th overall medal — obliterating their previous record of 38 in 2017. Australia had the second-most overall medals (17), while Italy had the second-most golds (seven).

“It was an incredible eight days with this team,” veteran backstroker Ryan Murphy, one of Team USA’s captains in Budapest, told reporters. “We just kind of put our heads down, handled business, and we looked up at the end of the meet, and it was, at least by one metric, our most successful team ever. That’s something that’s really special. That’s not one person. That’s not one performance. That’s the collective as a whole.”

Nobody contributed more hardware to Team USA’s record haul than Arlington native Torri Huske, whose blistering butterfly leg (56.67 seconds) Saturday allowed the American medley relay team to pull away from runner-up Australia for the gold. For Huske, 19, the gold medal was her third of the meet and her sixth medal overall, the most of any swimmer in the meet.

Huske, a silver medalist in the women’s medley relay at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, also smashed two American records in Budapest this week, in both the 50-meter and 100-meter butterfly, the latter of which resulted in her lone individual gold of the meet.

“I’m pretty tired,” Huske, a rising sophomore at Stanford, told reporters after the medley relay. “I definitely felt it on the first half of the race, and I was like, ‘That’s not supposed to be happening.’ But I knew I wasn’t just swimming for myself, so I tried my best. I think that got me through the race.”

In perhaps the strangest moment of the meet, American backstroker Justin Ress appeared to take gold in the 50 back with a time of 24.12, only to be disqualified for an illegal underwater touch at the wall. That put American teammate Hunter Armstrong (24.14) at the top of the podium, but after the medal ceremony the DQ was reversed under protest from Team USA officials, and Ress was declared the winner.

Later, in a private ceremony out of sight of the public, Armstrong took the gold medal from his own neck and placed it around Ress’s.

Team USA’s record medal haul came without the services of superstar sprinter Caeleb Dressel for most of the meet. Dressel, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, earned two golds early in the Budapest meet but withdrew for unspecified medical reasons, leaving as many as six additional medals on the table.

High-profile absences was a running theme throughout the world championships, as many of the top names in the sport stayed away for varying reasons. Russia was banned by FINA, swimming’s international governing body, because of the war in Ukraine. Many top Australians and Canadians skipped worlds in favor of next month’s Commonwealth Games, and other swimmers bowed out with injuries or illnesses.

