Norwegian miler sets his sights on history at world outdoor championships

Jakob Ingebrigtsen has become such a compelling and overpowering figure in track and field that when the 21-year-old Norwegian isn’t on the winner’s podium following his signature event, the 1,500 meters, shock and disbelief reverberate across the sport. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Take his finish at March’s world indoor championships in Belgrade, Serbia, where the 2020 Olympic gold medalist and world record holder in the indoor 1,500 settled for runner-up status after losing to Ethopia’s Samuel Tefera by less than a half-second.

The outcome strained credulity not only because Ingebrigtsen had broken Tefera’s three-year-old record the previous month, but he hadn’t been beaten in 11 head-to-head meetings entering the world indoors.

“I want to win,” Ingebrigtsen said last week on a Zoom call with the media ahead of the world outdoor championships, which begin Friday in Eugene, Ore. “That’s the most important thing for me personally. I’m hungry to show people that I’m better than I’ve been.”

Turns out extenuating circumstances factored into the second-place finish, with Ingebrigtsen testing positive for the coronavirus the next day after returning to his home in Sandnes, Norway, a likely reason for the sluggishness he indicated he felt following the race.

Three months later, Ingebrigtsen restored order in the 1,500 hierarchy at the Diamond League Dream Mile in Oslo, spurred by a hometown crowd that saw him establish a personal-best time of 3:46.46, which set a meet record but fell just shy of the European mark.

Still Ingebrigtsen, despite sloppy conditions in his nation’s capital, produced the 13th fastest time in history and the top time since 2001, when world record holder Hicham El Guerrouj of Morocco ran the 1,500 in 3:44.95.

El Guerrouj set that world record mark of 3:43.13 in 1999, and Ingebrigtsen will get his next crack at eclipsing that standard at Hayward Field, the first time the event will be held in the United States.

“Racing is as fun as you make it,” Ingebrigtsen said. “So you have to set yourself goals short-term for each event and for every race. Of course I enjoy running fast. I enjoy trying to beat records, set records. There’s a lot of fun racing for medals, but I also like to do a lot of those things at the same time, so that’s what I’m going to try to do.”

Ingebrigtsen has been training over much of the past month in Flagstaff, Ariz., having arrived there the day after participating in the Oslo Diamond League. He has been tapering his training as of late while continuing to acclimate to the altitude, although he is familiar with the site of this week’s championships.

In May, Ingebrigtsen won the Bowerman Mile at the Eugene Diamond League in a time of 3:49.76, beating Great Britain’s Oliver Hoare and reigning world champion Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya, the Olympic silver medalist in Tokyo, to reinforce his standing as perhaps the preeminent middle-distance runner in the world.

Ingebrigtsen has his sights set on further separating himself from the rest of the pack by becoming the second runner to win the 1,500 and 5,000 at the same world outdoor championships. The only runner to accomplish the feat was American Bernard Lagat in 2007 in Osaka, Japan.

In the longer term, Ingebrigtsen has embraced the outsize challenge of winning both events at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. He will also aim to become the second back-to-back gold medalist in the 1,500, following Great Britain’s Sebastian Coe, who accomplished the feat in Moscow in 1980 and Los Angeles in 1984.

After he was informed that no athlete has claimed three consecutive Olympic gold medals in the 1,500, Ingebrigtsen immediately modified his career aspirations to include being in position for that unique place in track and field history by the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

“Everybody starts with a dream, and eventually you break it down into goals,” he said. “You have to work hard, but also you have to know what you’re doing, so eventually when you’re succeeding in your work, you have [found] new meaning and set yourself new goals, and eventually you will try to write history.”

Ingebrigtsen’s ascension has been well documented via a streaming reality series about his running family entitled, “Team Ingebrigtsen.” Filming began when Ingebrigtsen was 10, and the series premiered in 2016. It remains extremely popular in his homeland, where he has grown accustomed to waves of attention.

He has more than 413,000 followers on his Instagram account, and that stardom in part has helped to elevate significantly the profile of middle-distance events, which traditionally have not generated as much interest compared to the sprints, particularly the 100 meters.

“I feel privileged,” said Ingebrigtsen, who took to running thanks to older brothers Henrik and Filip and trainer/father Gjert. “I like that people are enthusiastic and following along in my journey, but at the same time, I usually just focus on myself and try to do the best that I can in different championships and don’t necessarily think about the others that much.”

