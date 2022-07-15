IOC reinstates Jim Thorpe as sole winner of two golds from 1912 Olympics

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Exactly 110 years after he completed one of the greatest Olympic performances in history, Jim Thorpe will be rewarded for his efforts. The International Olympic Committee on Friday named the legendary American athlete as the sole recipient of two gold medals from the 1912 Summer Games in Stockholm. Thorpe, the runaway winner of the pentathlon and decathlon that year, was stripped of his medals in 1913 for violating the event’s amateurism rules.

Whereas the IOC had previously listed Thorpe as a co-winner of the gold, he is now recognized as the sole winner in both events.

The decision comes after years of public pressure and advocacy, most recently by the Bright Path Strong organization and Anita DeFrantz, the longtime IOC member. It also comes with the support of the surviving family members of Hugo K. Wieslander, who was named as the decathlon champion when Thorpe was stripped of his title, and the Swedish Olympic Committee.

“We welcome the fact that, thanks to the great engagement of Bright Path Strong, a solution could be found,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement. “This is a most exceptional and unique situation, which has been addressed by an extraordinary gesture of fair play from the National Olympic Committees concerned.”

The change comes after decades of public pressure to reverse the 1913 decision that stemmed from the fact that Thorpe had played minor league baseball in 1909 and 1910, violating the Olympic rules of amateurism.

Over the years, critics called on the IOC to make Thorpe the sole winner. An online petition to correct the record garnered over 75,000 signatures. In 2021, DeFrantz wrote in an op-ed for The Post that the 1913 decision was not only “one of the most egregious miscarriages of justice in sports history” but also “a stinging episode of early 20th-century bigotry.”

Thorpe, a Native American of the Sac and Fox Nation, was recognized by the IOC in 1982 when the organization delivered two replica medals to his family. But the organization chose not to amend the official record for the Games.

Thorpe first won the pentathlon, a five-event test that is no longer included in the Olympics, on July 7, 1912. Next, he took on an even bigger challenge in the 10-event decathlon. Thorpe recorded a time of 4 minutes 40.1 seconds in the 1,500-meter run — a feat that would stand as an Olympic record for the next 60 years. He won that event July 15, 1912. On Friday, exactly 110 years later, Thorpe was awarded the gold.

Olympic records will now show Thorpe as the sole gold medalist in pentathlon and decathlon, Wieslander as the silver medal-winner in the decathlon and Norway’s Ferdinand Bie as the second-place finisher in the pentathlon.

