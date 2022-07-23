In 4x100 relays, U.S. women pull off upset, men settle for silver

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EUGENE, Ore. — The four American men stationed across the Hayward Field track never worried how fast they would run. Their excellence across the first eight days of the track and field world championships had erased all doubt about their speed. They needed only to concern themselves with the security of their baton, the 11.5-inch aluminum cylinder that had vexed prior generations of their brethren.

Minutes after the U.S. women’s 4x100 relay team pulled an epic upset over Jamaica, the American men executed two perfect handoffs and then watched an expected gold medal turn silver on the third. The U.S. men’s 4x100 team did not add another debacle to its star-crossed history. But it did add a disappointment, a silver medal after it had spent the past week piling up victories in sprints.

The problem happened on the final handoff, with 100 meters to go. Elijah Hall-Thompson zoomed around the final turn with a slight lead and stuck out the baton to Marvin Bracy-Williams. On his first attempt to grab, Bracy-Williams missed. He reached again and twisted his upper body, which provided Canadian anchor Andre De Grasse the daylight he needed to storm ahead for gold. Noah Lyles of Alexandria ran a flawless second leg and added silver to his gold medal in the 200 meters.

The American women’s 4x100 relay team stunned the fearsome Jamaican team, which included all three medalists in the 100 meters and the second-fastest women ever in both the 100 and 200 meters. Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner and Jenna Prandini handed the baton with a lead to Twanisha Terry, who held off 200 meters champion Shericka Jackson with a lean at the line, finishing 0.07 seconds ahead in 41.14 seconds.

“I knew we were going to do something to shock the world here,” Terry said in an on-track interview.

Steiner may have made the difference. A burgeoning star and relay expert at Kentucky, Steiner won three gold medals at the NCAA Championships in June in the 200 meters and both 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Steiner took the baton for the second leg with a slight lead, running against Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won three gold medals last summer at the Tokyo Olympics. Steiner ran her leg in 9.86 seconds, and Thompson-Herah managed only 10.10.

Despite usually taking the track with the fastest team, the United States had crafted a slapstick history of disappointment in the 4x100 relay. Since 1988, American men had won 12 medals at the Olympics and world championships in the 4x100 relay but been disqualified 11 times. In Tokyo, the United States crossed the line, but a clumsy handoff between Fred Kerley and Ronnie Baker resulted in a sixth-place finish in the qualifying heat.

Their silver medal fit somewhere in between triumph and disaster. It also added to a redemptive performance for U.S. men in sprints. In Tokyo, U.S. men failed to win an individual sprinting Olympic gold for the first time despite spending at least part of 2021 as the favorite in many events. At the world championships, they have traded underachievement for dominance.

American men swept every medal in the 100 meters and 200 meters, won gold in the 400, gold and silver in the 100 meters hurdles and silver and bronze in the 400 meters hurdles. If U.S. male sprinters were their own country, they would lead the world total medals, and only Ethiopia would tie them in golds.

“We are just scooping up medals left and right,” Lyles said. “We’re basically sweeping up dust into a dustbin, and what we’re coming up with is medals.”

Ethiopian female distance runners have matched American male sprinters in dominance. Red, yellow and green flags have been unfurled at rapid pace, including the one a man tried to run onto the track at the conclusion of the women’s 5,000 meters before being dragged away by security. Gudaf Tsegay won in 14:46.29, adding to her 1,500 meters silver, and countrywoman Dawit Seyaum took bronze. Ethiopia finished Saturday night second on the medal table with 10 medals and four golds, seven of them won by women, all of them in distances 1,500 meters or longer.

Nobody in American history has won more track and field medals than the runner summoned Saturday night out of brief retirement. Allyson Felix said goodbye to her sport on the first night of the world championships, walking away after a running a leg for the bronze medal U.S. 4x400 mixed relay team. She flew home to Los Angeles and attended the ESPYs. She “absolutely” felt at peace, she said.

Early last week, Felix went to Hot Wings Cafe in Los Angeles and ordered the favorite cheat meal she craved — hot wings and a root beer float. In the middle of her meal, her coach, Bob Kersee, called and asked if she could run a leg in the preliminary round of the women’s 4x400 relay.

“I hopped on a plane, and here we are,” Felix said. “I’ve been doing it for so long that it just kind of snaps. Bobby gave me a couple more workouts at home, and you can just snap right back into it. It had only been a few days.”

Felix took the baton from Talitha Diggs, a runner 17 years younger than her, and ran the second leg. The United States won its heat easily in 3:23.38 and created memories for three U.S. sprinters. “It’s been awesome to go from idol to competitor to teammate now,” said Kaylin Whitney, who ran the third leg.

Felix will stick around for Sunday’s final even though she does not plan on running in it. Then again, she presumed she was retired once before. “What do I know?” she said. If four teammates make the podium as the heavy favorite to win gold, Felix will win her 20th world championship medal. She could celebrate with another plate of hot wings.

“I only got a few of them,” Felix said. “I’ll finish that meal now.”

