For female gymnasts, college doesn’t mean the end of elite careers

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TAMPA — Jade Carey reached the pinnacle of her sport. She performed on the most pressure-packed stage, executing some of the world’s hardest tumbling passes with secure landings and finally relaxing into a smile as she saluted the judges after an Olympic medal-worthy floor routine. Then she waited while her competitors took the stage — a nerve-racking stretch before she could hug her father and coach, Brian, with joy and relief. She had won the gold medal.

Carey and her dad never talked much about where her career might go after Tokyo. Carey once assumed an Olympic experience would mark the end of her time as a globally competitive gymnast — known within the sport as “elite” — and the beginning of her NCAA career at Oregon State. The two realms of gymnastics have different requirements, competitive schedules, scoring systems and levels of difficulty, and many past U.S. Olympians navigated their careers in the way Carey initially envisioned: elite, then college.

Advertisement

But changes in training, compensation rules and age expectations are opening up alternative paths in which competing at one level doesn’t preclude the other, so when Carey headed to Corvallis, Ore., last fall, she didn’t immediately offer her coaches a firm decision regarding her future. Carey’s dad said he had a “gut feeling” she would want to return to the elite level. And he was right.

“A little bit of unfinished business,” Brian said of his daughter.

That’s because she stumbled in the Olympic vault final, which she entered as a medal favorite, and had qualified as an individual, so she wasn’t part of the four-member team that won silver. Once considered a vault and floor specialist, Carey developed into an all-around threat, including here at the U.S. championships, where she could win her first national all-around medal. Carey advanced into the Tokyo all-around final after Simone Biles withdrew and placed eighth, despite a fall on beam. That opened her eyes to her potential.

Advertisement

“I would say I had a successful Olympics but not as successful as I know that I could have done,” she said. “So that’s definitely been pushing me to want to go back.”

After a standout freshman season, Carey will make her return to elite here at this week’s U.S. national championships with her eyes on the world championships in October. Olympian Jordan Chiles (UCLA) and Tokyo alternate Leanne Wong (Florida) made the same decision after their freshman seasons and also are in the mix for the world championships team. Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee (Auburn) has said she hopes to return to elite before the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

As top gymnasts go through the recruiting process, “these conversations [about continuing elite], I would say, are a lot more normal,” said Florida Coach Jenny Rowland, whose roster is filled with gymnasts with national team experience, including Wong and Trinity Thomas, the NCAA all-around champion who competed as an elite during her college career. “There are so many young girls who look up to them and see that, and why not?”

Advertisement

College athletes’ newfound ability to profit off their names, images and likenesses meant Olympians could take advantage of the most profitable moment in their careers and still maintain their collegiate eligibility. The ability to do both will keep bringing more Olympic gymnasts into the college ranks. Healthier training environments also have made these returns to elite more common. This level of the sport is certainly difficult, Carey said, but it’s fun, too, which has made gymnasts want to come back.

“Coaches are training smarter, and [gymnasts are] lasting longer, and they’re not getting so beat up at a young age,” Carey’s dad said. “I think that’s definitely a factor, for sure. If you look at the age of the finalists in the last Olympics, it wasn’t full of 16-year-olds.”

College gymnastics routines resemble those in Level 10, the top tier in the development program. Elite performances are generally longer, with more difficult elements, and are judged with an open-ended system rather than on a 10-point scale. So college gymnasts hoping to continue their elite careers must devote time to maintaining those skills that don’t appear in their college routines.

Advertisement

Chiles, who trained at World Champions Centre in Texas, and Wong, from GAGE in Missouri, returned to their clubs in time for the summer elite season. Carey stayed at Oregon State, working together with her college coaches and her dad, who visited about one week per month.

At Florida this season, Wong worked through her collegiate practice assignments for the day and then moved on to her elite skills. Rowland noticed Wong “taking more of a sense of ownership” in her training — which isn’t always the case for gymnasts, who sometimes grow up in club environments that require them to listen to their coaches far more often than make independent decisions.

“You don’t even have to tell her, ‘Hey, what do you think about doing this or this?’ ” Rowland said. “She just comes in, and she already has a plan herself. … Her dedication, her confidence in knowing what she needs and how to do it — we just get to be along for the ride, which is amazing.”

When Wong competed at the U.S. Classic last month, she won the all-around, even after a fall on bars, delivering well-executed skills that were not part of her college repertoire.

NCAA gymnasts compete nearly every weekend — much different from the elite slate that features just a few major competitions. College gymnasts focus on execution, aiming for a perfect score, and the frequent meets — before packed arenas at some schools — boost competitive confidence.

Advertisement

“You’re saluting a judge week in and week out,” said Tanya Chaplin, Carey’s coach at Oregon State. “And that makes a difference, too, even if it’s not the harder routines.”

Wong earned at least a 9.975 on each apparatus as a freshman, with perfect 10s on vault and bars. Carey, the Pac-12 gymnast of the year, had the nation’s best average all-around score during the regular season. Across 48 routines, she averaged a 9.94 — a remarkable run of consistency. Both Carey and Chiles scored a pair of 10s on floor and one on bars.

The challenge for coaches becomes keeping their gymnasts healthy. Carey’s dad said in the future, he wants his daughter to take a bit more time off after the NCAA season. Chaplin is planning to have Carey not compete all four events at every college competition next season, knowing she will have to counter Carey’s “competitive fire” with the “big picture.”

With the NCAA season from January to April, the summertime U.S. elite competitions and world championships in the fall, each year for these athletes will be a careful balancing act. But by the time Chiles and Carey left Tokyo, they knew they wanted to return to the path that ends at an Olympics.

“I just knew I had more to give,” Chiles said, “and more to put out into the world.”

GiftOutline Gift Article