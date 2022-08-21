Konnor McClain, newly confident, is U.S. gymnastics all-around champion

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TAMPA — A year ago, Konnor McClain had lost her confidence. She’d get sick with nerves during competitions. And even as many told her otherwise, she said she felt like the “most garbage gymnast ever.” Now she’s the national all-around champion, a fully transformed athlete who performed with calmness and consistency this week at Amalie Arena. McClain, 17, needed poise under pressure, and she delivered eight solid routines across two days of competition to tally a 112.750 all-around total that edged Shilese Jones.

McClain, in second place after the first day of competition, jumped into the lead when Jones fell on beam during the first rotation. Jones responded with standout performances on floor and vault, trimming her deficit to five-tenths of a point. In the final rotation, with Jones on bars and McClain on floor, Jones would have prevailed if both gymnasts repeated their routines from Friday. After McClain had an imperfect but solid floor routine, her gold medal hopes depended on how well Jones executed her usually excellent bars routine.

Jones floated through the air on her release elements with exquisite technique throughout, hitting vertical handstands and keeping her legs glued together. But on her final element, a double front tuck dismount, the 20-year-old sat to the ground, a major error that cost her the top spot on the podium. Jones won the silver with a 112.000, landing just ahead of Tokyo Olympian Jordan Chiles, who had a 111.900 in her impressive return to elite competition.

For McClain, a sudden decision to move from West Virginia to Texas propelled her to this moment. As she struggled last summer, she realized she needed a change and abruptly left her longtime club for World Olympic Gymnastics Academy in Texas — with about 12 hours between the decision and her departure. She trains under Valeri Liukin, the father of 2008 Olympic all-around champion Nastia Liukin, with a large group of other elite gymnasts. Since then, her mind-set has shifted and her confidence has grown.

“I never thought I would be as good as I am right now again ever,” McClain said before this competition.

McClain has had a difficult road here. Her dad, Marc, died in December from the coronavirus, and her grandmother died soon after — back-to-back devastating losses for the teenager. In the past month, she has dealt with a concussion and an illness. McClain said she felt “70, 75 percent” ready for this meet, with her primary focus on world championships selection this fall.

But at the U.S. championships, she looked prepared and confident. She flipped high above the beam on her difficult tumbling series, securing the top score on that apparatus in addition to her all-around crown. Her improved showing on bars, scoring a 14.050 compared to a 13.300 Friday, gave her a boost. And in the end, her floor routine with precise leaps and tumbling passes with only small hops on the landings helped secure the title. She she stumbled out of her wolf turn — a dance element done in a squatted position with one leg extended — but after Jones’s mistake, that lapse no longer mattered.

Without Simone Biles here, this competition featured a cluster of gymnasts battling for the top spot on the all-around podium with narrow margins separated the nation’s best. Entering Sunday, only 1.55 separated the top five gymnasts — Jones, McClain, Chiles, Kayla DiCello and Jade Carey — who all made it through the first day without major errors. DiCello placed fourth with a 110.950, just ahead of Carey in fifth with a 110.900. The 1.85 margin between first and fifth place is the smallest it has been at U.S. nationals since the open-ended scoring system was introduced in 2006.

Another top American gymnast, Leanne Wong, scratched from the competition after two events Friday and only performed on bars and beam again Sunday. Wong, the world all-around silver medalist last year, won the U.S. Classic a month ago and would have been squarely in the mix for a medal here.

Despite the disappointing end for Jones, she had a weekend with plenty of highlights. Jones tied with Wong for the bars title, and her floor routines were filled with powerful tumbling, excellent technique and secure landings. Jones’s two-day total on the apparatus bested Carey, the Olympic gold medalist on floor, to win the title.

Jones didn’t think she’d be here. She had planned to contend for the U.S. Olympic team just once, even though her father, Sylvester, would try to convince her she was nowhere near the end of her elite career and that her dream could live on.

But everything has changed. Her entire life is different now. Jones’s dad died in December after a battle with kidney disease. Six months later, Jones wrote on Instagram: “I’ll never be complete again. I never will be free from this grief.”

The date of his death, written in Roman numerals, shined in rhinestones down her left sleeve, as she delivered standout performances during both days of competition, despite a toe injury. Her dad’s words inspired her to keep going, to hold onto that Olympic dream he always believed she could achieve.

After missing out on even an alternate spot for the Tokyo Games, she’s back in the mix, nearing what could be her first world championships berth this fall. In Tampa, she proved she’s one of the nation’s best gymnasts.

