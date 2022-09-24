In Berlin, Keira D’Amato represents evolution of U.S. women’s marathoning

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BERLIN — Keira D’Amato was on I-95, driving north to catch a flight out of Dulles Airport. The American women’s marathon record holder was on her way to Berlin . She wondered what she forgot. She is an anxious packer, she said. But she was still excited. She has run the Berlin Marathon before. She likes the city, the course, the crowds. She has family in Berlin that she is looking forward to seeing.

D’Amato enters Sunday’s race as one of only two elite women to have run the 26.2-mile distance in less than 2 hours and 20 minutes. She finished January’s Houston Marathon in 2:19.12 — besting Deena Kastor’s 16-year-old U.S. women’s marathon record by 24 seconds.

By the the time she landed in Berlin, that twinge of anxiety appeared to be gone. She took her place next to the world’s fastest marathoners in front of the city’s famed Brandenburg Gate, waving to hundreds of cheering fans. She took selfies and smiled for the crowd. She completed a tour of pre-race news conferences, interviews and publicity events with a steady, experienced hand.

But D’Amato does not quite fit the exact criteria of a veteran elite marathoner. Although she was an all-American runner in college, she spent years away from the sport thanks to an injury, only picking it up again in 2016, making her an unlikely candidate to shatter Kastor’s record, one that survived two generations of runners and the advent of super shoes.

D’Amato ran in Berlin in 2019. But things were so different for her then, it may as well have been a lifetime ago.

“I got my own ticket and I got my own registration,” she recalled. “I don’t think I had water bottles on the course. I just drank from the water stop.” She finished the race in 17th place, running the course in 2:34.55 seconds. She was not sponsored. Four other American women finished ahead of her.

Since then, D’Amato set an American women’s 10-mile record, signed a sponsorship deal with Nike, broke Kastor’s record in Houston and shook off just two weeks of preparation time to finish eighth in the marathon at July’s World Championships.

“This whole thing has been so fun, surprising and a little surreal,” says the 37-year-old mother of two, who, when she’s not running, works as a realtor, about the last three years. “It feels like a dream in a way.”

On Sunday, she will line up alongside 45,526 other runners — a third of whom are women. Long gone are the days when Boston Marathon organizers told Roberta Gibb, who in 1966 became the first woman to run the fabled race, that “women are physiologically incapable of running 26.2 miles.” Gibb hid in the bushes and ran the race anyway, crossing the finish line in 3:21.40. In 1972, the race admitted women for the first time, and eight ran.

“Katherine Switzer had the courage to put her name and a bib [in 1972]," said Kastor, who won the bronze medal at the 2004 Athens Games. "And Katherine paved the way for Joan [Benoit Samuelson], for the Olympics to finally pick up this sport and for Joan to win the first medal and inspire my dreams. It’s a great circle.”

Three American women have won medals in the Olympic marathon since it was introduced in 1984 — a gold and two bronzes. A small club of American women — including Kastor, Des Linden and Shalane Flanagan — have won marathons in New York, London, Chicago and Boston.

"We had Deena Kastor as our hero,” said Linden, who won the 2018 Boston Marathon and ran the event at the Olympics twice. Then came Linden’s generation of marathon stars — Amy Cragg, Kara Goucher, Flanagan. “I think it got more people excited about marathoning and kept them in the sport and now we are seeing the product of that.”

Professional running also feels different now, D’Amato said. Her first tour of professional running, immediately post-college, didn’t feel as like inclusive and supportive and encouraging as it does now, she said.

“I think that takes like a really like strong special person to be able to fight like tooth and nail, but then also have the utmost respect for all of the competitors,” she said.

The mix of inspiration and healthy competition is not all that has helped the pool of elite women’s marathoners to expand. Systemic changes to contracts and financial models have meant more runners can make a living running. Advances in shoe technology, training strategy and use of statistics are helping to push the pace and lengthen careers. Since the introduction of super shoe technology in 2016, the women’s half marathon world record has been lowered ten times — three in 2021.

“There’s so much more science that’s involved now as opposed to 20 years ago when it was ‘go out and run as many miles as you can and puke in the trash can afterwards,’” Ben Rosario, executive director of the HOKA Northern Arizona Elite Team told The Post. “Everything is very structured, it’s very calculated, it’s very purposeful. And that gives the athlete the mindset that I’m totally prepared and I can take huge risks because I am absolutely 100% ready.”

American women still lag behind in overall race times, but “now you have multiple U.S. women that can compete in Berlin or New York or London or Chicago or the Olympic Games and be real factors to win, real factors to be on the podium,” Rosario said. “This is unprecedented.”

And almost all the fastest American marathon runners — with D’Amato atop that list — are in their thirties. Many are past the point where conventional wisdom said that they should retire. But they just keep getting faster. D’Amato showing up in Berlin is no accident. She isn’t here for nostalgia.

“I wanted to pick the course that was really flat so I can run really fast,” D’Amato said. While she declined to state a specific time goal, she has suggested she hopes to lower the record time she set in Houston in January — and to win. “If I were betting on Keira today or Keira in January," she said of herself. "I would bet on Keira today.”

No American — man or woman — has ever won the Berlin Marathon. Unlike New York or Boston, which have tougher, hillier courses and generally worse weather conditions, Berlin is remarkably featureless. The weather is impressively consistent. It is where Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge broke the men’s world record in 2018, running a blistering 2:01.39. It is made for speed – and competition.

D’Amato’s take? “I’m here for it.”

