Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade soars to all-around title at gymnastics worlds

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rebeca Andrade’s meteoric rise toward the top of women’s gymnastics now includes the sport’s most-coveted title: all-around champion. On Thursday, the Brazilian star won the gold medal at the world championships, the most significant accomplishment of her remarkable run over the past two years. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Andrade has torn her ACL three times, most recently in 2019, but she emerged as a global star during a breakthrough 2021 season that included two Olympic medals and two world championships medals. In Thursday’s all-around final in Liverpool, England, she soared ahead of the field with a score of 56.899 and met the golden expectations that surrounded her entering the competition.

Andrade’s difficult routines gave her an edge and helped her weather an error on bars. As the final competitor, the 23-year-old delivered an excellent floor routine that was more than enough to clinch the top spot on the podium. She finished ahead of American Shilese Jones, who took the silver, and Jessica Gadirova, who earned Britain’s first women’s all-around medal at worlds.

Jones, who won a gold medal with the U.S. team two days ago, has had an impressive season, finishing second at nationals and showcasing newfound consistency. She has competed as a senior elite since 2018 but had never made a worlds or Olympic team. The 20-year-old placed 10th at the U.S. Olympic trials last year and decided to return to elite competition with the 2024 Paris Games as her goal. She’ll have a chance to win another medal in the bars final Saturday.

Heading into the last rotation, Andrade held a nearly one-point lead on Jones, who was comfortably in second. The next four in the standings — including American Jade Carey, who had the third-best all-around score in the qualifying round — were separated by 0.367 points before their final routines determined who would take the bronze.

Advertisement

In front of a home crowd, Gadirova posted the best floor score of the day with a 14.400 that Andrade tied later in the rotation. Jones had a less difficult routine but executed it cleanly and had enough of a cushion from previous events to tally a final score of 55.399, ahead of Gadirova’s 55.199.

Carey, the Olympic gold medalist on the apparatus, needed an excellent floor routine to pass Gadirova. She performed difficult tumbling but had minor deductions on each landing, earning a 14.166 to finish sixth overall. Her 54.698 total landed behind Alice Kinsella of Britain and Ellie Black of Canada.

The American women dominated major all-around competitions with a stretch of 10 consecutive winners at world championships and the Olympics beginning in 2011. Simone Biles, with six of those titles, led that run of excellence. Jordyn Wieber (2011 world championships), Gabby Douglas (2012 Olympics), Morgan Hurd (2017 worlds) and Sunisa Lee (Tokyo Olympics) also claimed all-around gold.

The streak ended at the world championships last year, held just a few months after the Tokyo Games: Russia’s Angelina Melnikova won the all-around title, and Americans Leanne Wong and Kayla DiCello finished second and third. The Russian women would have been medal contenders in this year’s team competition and in the all-around final, but they are banned because of their country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

Andrade entered as the favorite. She finished second to Lee in Tokyo and won the gold on vault. Later that year at worlds, she performed on just three apparatuses but won two medals: gold on vault and silver on bars.

Andrade’s only significant mistake Thursday came on bars: She didn’t fall off the apparatus, but she went past vertical on a handstand and needed to add an extra swing with a half-turn before resuming her routine. Andrade maintained strong form as she navigated the error, but that issue, combined with a few imprecise pirouetting elements, led to a score of 13.800 that was nearly a full point lower than the ones she earned on previous days of this competition. Jones managed to trim Andrade’s lead, but Brazil’s best never slipped from the top spot.

American Jordan Chiles, a Tokyo Olympian and one of the country’s best all-around gymnasts, did not advance to the final after falling multiple times on beam during the qualifying round. She had the 12th-best score, but only two athletes per country can advance. National champion Konnor McClain withdrew from the U.S. selection process for the world championships because of an injury. She probably would have been in the mix for an all-around medal.

GiftOutline Gift Article