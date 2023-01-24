Mikaela Shiffrin wins 83rd World Cup race, breaking Lindsey Vonn’s women’s record

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mikaela Shiffrin moved past Lindsey Vonn on Tuesday, with one American skiing legend eclipsing another by winning the 83rd World Cup race of her unprecedented career, setting a record for women’s Alpine racers and taking another step toward the all-time mark for a skier of any gender. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Shiffrin won a giant slalom race in the Italian resort of Kronplatz, beating runner-up Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland by 0.45 seconds for her ninth victory of the season. Her total is now one more than Vonn, the icon who preceded Shiffrin as the most dominant racer of all-time.

Shiffrin, 27, led Gut-Behrami by 0.13 seconds after Tuesday’s first run, then extended her lead on her second trip.

Now, she will immediately have a chance to increase her total. Another giant slalom is scheduled for Wednesday in Kronplatz, and there are two slalom races this weekend in the Czech Republic. Though she has amassed her total by winning across all of Alpine skiing’s disciplines, Tuesday was Shiffrin’s 18th victory in giant slalom, and she has a record 51 wins in slalom.

Next up for Shiffrin: the 86 World Cup victories of Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark, who holds the record for most wins by a skier of any gender. With seven more technical races — slaloms and giant slaloms, Shiffrin’s strength — on the schedule, it’s conceivable she would threaten the record this season. She has won eight of the 14 World Cup slaloms and giant slaloms contested thus far in 2022-23.

But there is also the matter, if and when she passes Stenmark, of how far she can push the new mark. Vonn won her 82 races in 395 starts across 14 seasons, many of which were shortened by a variety of injuries. She retired in 2019 at age 34, her body too beat up to continue. Stenmark’s 86 victories came in what the International Ski Federation says were 230 starts in the 1970s and 1980s, though record-keeping wasn’t as precise in that era. Stenmark won his last race 15 years after his first, and he retired in 1989 just before he turned 33.

Shiffrin turns 28 in March, and she is indeed closer to the end of her career than the beginning. But her 83rd win came in her 238th start, and because she made her World Cup debut just before she turned 16, she is already in her 13th season. She has piled up victories at a higher rate than either Stenmark and Vonn, and she would seemingly have years ahead of her to build on her total.

