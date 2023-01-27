Here comes the Quadg0d: Ilia Malinin dazzles in men’s short program

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN JOSE — Halfway through his short program Friday afternoon, Ilia Malinin knew he had already won his first day at the U.S. figure skating championships. His jumps were clean, their twists tight and landings soft. It felt, at times, that he was floating across the ice inside the SAP Center.

And that’s when he decided to have fun.

He smiled, he started looking at the crowd in the half-filled arena, he threw his shoulders out and kicked his leg high. And as he skated past a television camera set up next to the ice, he turned his head back and looked long into the lens.

“I find every camera and I just give them a little stare, you know?” he said afterward.

Even before his leading score of 110.36 was announced, the fans in the arena knew they were seeing something big on the opening day of the men’s competition. They stood almost as one and roared for the 18-year-old from Vienna, Va. who has named his Instagram account “Quadg0d” and has quickly announced himself as America’s next great male skater.

A year ago, Malinin came into the U.S. Championships in Nashville unknown to all but the most dedicated of skating fans, then dazzled with a surprise silver medal finish that launched a season in which he won three of the five events in which he competed and became the only person to land skating’s hardest jump, the quadruple axel, which he has now hit three times.

Now, Malinin, who did not attempt a quad axel Friday — it’s not allowed in the short program — but will likely have one in his free skate Sunday, is in excellent position to win his first national championship, with a significant lead over two-time Olympian Jason Brown and Tomoki Hiwatashi.

If Malinin wasn’t aware of his place on top of American skating, it came clear to him when a huge shout followed the introduction of his name before Friday’s skate.

“That was a really big difference,” he said. “I thought it was going to be the same as last year…’Oh who’s this, he came back for another year.’”

Despite the seeming ease with which Malinin skated Friday, landing the two quads he tried — a lutz and a toe loop — he went into the afternoon nervous about the performance. He has struggled in his short programs this year, making up the difference with prodigious free skates.

After hitting his jumps, loaded in the first part of the performance, he relaxed,

“I was really happy and I just sort of let it all out,” he said. “I just didn’t really care what would happen after that, so I just enjoyed it and went all out with the performance and to play around with the audience (to) have their reactions to everything.

“And it was a lot of fun.”

