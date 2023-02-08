USA Boxing to skip world championships, escalating sport’s global issues

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Locked in a dispute with the federation that oversees amateur boxing globally, USA Boxing will not take part in the world championships this spring, a person with knowledge of the decision said. The move is the latest response to growing controversy surrounding the International Boxing Association, which the International Olympic Committee twice has twice been stripped of control of Olympic boxing amid multiple scandals and leadership issues. The IOC repeatedly has scolded IBA President Umar Kremlev for questionable elections, a failure to clean up alleged judging issues and financial irregularities, as well as Kremlev’s apparent attempts to move away from Olympic boxing in hopes of controlling many of the world’s professional boxing organizations. American boxing officials also have expressed serious concerns with Kremlev’s leadership.

IBA’s women’s world championships well be held in March in New Delhi, while the men’s championships are scheduled for May in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The world championships, which are held every other year are seen as the sport’s top amateur competition outside of the Olympics.

Skipping the world championships will not impact the United States’ qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The IOC, which announced last year it would take control of boxing at the Paris Games the way it did for Tokyo in 2020, will hold its own qualifiers for Paris.

By staying away from the world championships, USA Boxing distances itself even more from an organization many countries and the IOC insist is not qualified to oversee Olympic boxing. Currently, boxing is not scheduled to be part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and the IOC has hinted that it might pull boxing — a sport the IOC likes for its cultural and economic diversity as well as its gender equity — from the Paris Games if the sport continues to have leadership problems.

