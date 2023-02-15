Mikaela Shiffrin parts with longtime coach during world championships

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the midst of her history-making season, Mikaela Shiffrin has parted with her longtime coach, saying she wants “to move forward with new leadership on my team for the next phase of my career.” The change comes as she is competing in the Alpine Skiing World Championships in Courchevel and Meribel, France, and with her pursuit of the record for World Cup victories resuming next month. The timing of the move was “a shock” to U.S. Alpine director Patrick Riml.

“Mikaela wants to do something different going forward. She wants a new challenge and she informed Mike and Mike decided to go home,” Riml told the Associated Press on Wednesday. “It’s a shock for me that he took off.”

Day had been with Shiffrin last week and was with her for brief off-site training in Orcieres. He had returned with her to Meribel, where she’ll race in her favored events of giant slalom Thursday and slalom Saturday.

A person familiar with the situation told The Washington Post that Shiffrin had intended to move on from Day for next year and told him early so he could seek other opportunities. Day elected to depart immediately rather than finish out the season as a lame duck.

“He left yesterday,” Riml said. “He’s on the plane probably now.”

Shiffrin announced the change in a statement released by the U.S. ski team.

“After working with Mike Day for seven seasons, I’ve decided to move forward with new leadership on my team for the next phase of my career,” she said. “I want to thank Mike and acknowledge all of his work and dedication over the last several years.”

Day joined the six-time world champion’s team as a head coach in 2016 and he’ll be replaced by assistant coach Mark Mitter and Paul Kristofic, coach of the U.S. women’s skiing team, as well as others, including Shiffrin’s mother, Eileen. “She will [be] more than supported by the team,” her publicist told Olympics.com.

The change comes during what has been an extraordinary season in which Shiffrin, who turns 28 next month, has won 11 World Cup races in 23 starts. Only twice (12 in 2017-18 and a record 17 in 2018-19) has she won more in a single season. She broke Lindsey Vonn’s record for most World Cup wins (82) by a female skier in January and is one win away from tying Ingemar Stenmark’s all-time overall record of 86 wins.

The world championships, which don’t count toward the World Cup total, end Sunday, which means her first shots at tying and breaking Stenmark’s record would come March 3-5 in Kvitfjell, Norway. However, the best opportunity may come in Stenmark’s home country of Sweden, with giant slalom and slalom races March 10-11 in Are. Of Shiffrin’s 85 World Cup wins, 52 are in slalom and 19 in giant slalom.

Barry Svrluga contributed to this report.

