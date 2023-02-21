WADA continues to push for a four-year ban for Russian Kamila Valieva

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The World Anti-Doping Agency is continuing to push for Russian figure skating star Kamila Valieva to be punished after her test for a banned substance was revealed at last year’s Beijing Olympics. On Tuesday, WADA appealed a recent decision by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency that acknowledged Valieva had committed a doping violation but said she “bore no fault or negligence.” The appeal, filed with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, asks for a four-year ban for Valieva dating from Dec. 25, 2021, the day of her positive test.

If CAS sides rules in favor of the appeal, Valieva and the other skaters on the Russian team will lose the gold medals they won in the Olympic team event, and the United States, which finished second, will be awarded gold. The International Olympic Committee took the unusual step of not awarding team event medals while Valieva’s case is being adjudicated.

Advertisement

“WADA considers the finding by the disciplinary tribunal of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency that the athlete bore ‘no fault or negligence’ to be wrong under the terms of the World Anti-Doping Code in this case and has exercised its right to lodge an appeal,” WADA said in a statement.

Valieva’s positive test was for trimetazidine, a heart medication usually given to older patients but is banned by WADA because it can aid athletic performance.

More Olympic news:

GiftOutline Gift Article