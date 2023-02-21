The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Olympics

WADA continues to push for a four-year ban for Russian Kamila Valieva

By
February 21, 2023 at 10:13 a.m. EST
WADA is a Russian anti doping agency's finding that Kamila Valieva was not at fault for her positive test at last year's Beijing Olympics. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

The World Anti-Doping Agency is continuing to push for Russian figure skating star Kamila Valieva to be punished after her test for a banned substance was revealed at last year’s Beijing Olympics.

On Tuesday, WADA appealed a recent decision by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency that acknowledged Valieva had committed a doping violation but said she “bore no fault or negligence.” The appeal, filed with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, asks for a four-year ban for Valieva dating from Dec. 25, 2021, the day of her positive test.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

If CAS sides rules in favor of the appeal, Valieva and the other skaters on the Russian team will lose the gold medals they won in the Olympic team event, and the United States, which finished second, will be awarded gold. The International Olympic Committee took the unusual step of not awarding team event medals while Valieva’s case is being adjudicated.

“WADA considers the finding by the disciplinary tribunal of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency that the athlete bore ‘no fault or negligence’ to be wrong under the terms of the World Anti-Doping Code in this case and has exercised its right to lodge an appeal,” WADA said in a statement.

Valieva’s positive test was for trimetazidine, a heart medication usually given to older patients but is banned by WADA because it can aid athletic performance.

More Olympic news:

Ukrainian president makes passionate plea to ban Russian athletes from Olympics

USA Boxing to skip world championships, escalating sport’s global issues

Loading...