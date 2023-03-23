Ilia Malinin, figure skating’s quadg0d, stars at world championships

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ilia Malinin continued his ascent toward becoming one of the world’s top figure skaters Thursday with a stunning short program at the world championships in Saitama, Japan. Malinin’s score of 100.38 left him in second place behind three-time Olympic medalist Shoma Uno of Japan, who earned a score of 104.63, but it places him in excellent position to win a medal in Saturday’s free skate. For the 18-year-old Malinin, the Vienna, Va., high-schooler who was relatively unknown on the global scene before last year, Thursday’s performance continued to solidify his standing as one of the world’s best skaters, following his gold medal performance at the U.S. championships in January.

Malinin, the only skater to ever land a quadruple axel in competition, doesn’t have the jump in his short program, but he flawlessly landed his jumps including a quad Lutz-triple toe loop and a triple axel.

“This is an amazing moment for me,” Malinin said after his skate, via a transcript provided by the International Skating Union. “I have been practicing these last couple of weeks so hard, and with so much effort, so I am really glad I was finally able to pull off this short program.”

Malinin struggled with his short program for much of this season but skated it well at the U.S. championships and showed Thursday that he has come a long way toward perfecting it. Saturday’s free skate will allow Malinin, who is known for his huge jumps and goes by the self-proclaimed nickname quadg0d, to attempt a bolder program.

Uno, however, may be tough to beat. Known to have more artistry than Malinin, the 25-year-old breezed through a technically challenging program in front of his home crowd.

“I think about every mistake that I make,” said Malinin, who finished ninth at last year’s worlds. “I look at what I can change and use to my advantage, and use it to improve.”

American Jason Brown is in sixth place after the short program.

