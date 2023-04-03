Sunisa Lee reveals kidney issue, eyes Olympics but is done at Auburn

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Olympic champion Sunisa Lee revealed Monday that a kidney issue has led to the early end of her college gymnastics career at Auburn, but she reiterated that her goal is to compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Lee, 20, had missed the past month of competition, during which Auburn finished its regular season and placed fifth at the SEC championships before wrapping up its season last week at an NCAA regional. Lee had said in November that her upcoming sophomore season at Auburn would be her final one for the school, as she intended to return to “elite gymnastics.”

In a message shared Monday on social media, Lee said she has been “dealing with a non-gymnastics related issue involving my kidneys.”

“For my safety, the medical team did not clear me to train and compete over the last few weeks,” she wrote. “I am blessed and thankful to be working with the best specialized medical team to treat and manage my diagnosis. My focus at this time is my health and recovery.”

Lee then embarked on an unusual path for an Olympic gold medalist by following through on a previously announced commitment to Auburn. Able to take advantage of college athletes’ newfound ability to profit from their name, image and likeness, Lee won a 2022 national championship in the beam and came in second in the all-around. In what Auburn described as the most decorated year in program history, she also earned eight all-American honors, an SEC title in the uneven bars and recognition as the conference’s freshman of the year.

Lee’s final appearance for Auburn came in February, when she finished first in the all-around, vault and uneven bars at a meet against Georgia.

“Auburn, thank you for the best 2 years of my life and for giving me the opportunity to make history alongside this amazing group,” Lee wrote Monday. “I am forever grateful for this community.”

Adding that it had been “challenging to end my Auburn career early,” Lee wrote that she “will not stop pursuing my dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024.”

If Lee is able to get to Paris as a member of Team USA, it will be her second appearance in the Olympics. A native of St. Paul, Minn., she helped her country win team gold at the 2019 world championships in Stuttgart, Germany, where Lee also won a silver medal in the floor exercise and a bronze in the uneven bars.

“As an athlete that has competed at the highest level on the world’s biggest stage, I’ve been fortunate enough to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when the gold medal is draped around your neck,” Lee said in November of her success in Tokyo. “But I don’t want it to just be once in a lifetime.”

