U.S. leads move to break from IBA in forming World Boxing organization

The International Olympic Committee, frustrated with years of controversies including allegations of match fixing at the 2016 Rio Games, took control of the sport at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and will do so again for Paris 2024, but has left boxing off the initial program for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, putting one of the Games' longtime core sports in jeopardy.

IOC officials have been hinting for months they would like another organization to replace the IBA, whose president, Umar Kremlev of Russia, has been accused of manipulating elections twice to remain in power. World Boxing, the formation of which will be announced Thursday morning, would appear to meet the IOC’s criteria given that those federations’ leaders have been attempting to reform the IBA in opposition of Kremlev.

The IOC likes boxing because the sport provides a racial, economic and gender diversity that many other Olympics sports do not. Several times in the past year, IOC President Thomas Bach has said boxing has “a pathway” to the L.A. Games if the sport can fix its “governance” issues. But time is running out. The IOC will finalize the Los Angeles program at its annual meeting in October, and boxing’s only chance to be included is to have a clear alternative to the IBA.

IOC executives and leaders from several other national boxing federations have expressed repeated concerns that Kremlev, a Russian businessman who has received support from Russia President Vladimir Putin, is not interested in cleaning up the IBA. They worry the organization is being funded primarily by the Russian energy company Gazprom, which has supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

USA Boxing Executive Director Mike McAtee has discussed forming a breakaway organization with several other countries since 2019, when the IOC suspended the IBA and took over operation of boxing for the Tokyo Games, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The discussions were put on hold when Kremlev, after being elected in 2020, promised to fix the IBA’s problems.

But after the IOC’s temporary Boxing Task Force ran a well-organized tournament at the Tokyo Olympics free of judging controversies while Kremlev’s promised changes failed to materialize, McAtee, van der Vorst and other federation heads became suspicious of Kremlev’s plans. Last year, Dutch Boxing Federation President Boris van der Vorst ran for IBA president, challenging Kremlev, only to be disqualified by the organization’s ethics commission for early campaigning.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) forced another election last fall, which was canceled when enough member countries — following a power outage delay — voted to not have another vote. In the aftermath, the IOC sternly rebuked the IBA and threatened to cancel boxing at the Paris Games over what it called “grave governance issues.”

USA Boxing’s intentions to leave the IBA became publicly apparent in February when McAtee announced the U.S. would not send fighters to this spring’s IBA world championships. Held every other year, the world championships are seen as amateur boxing’s second-most important competition after the Olympics. Several other countries including Canada, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Sweden and the Czech Republic also pulled out of the event.

In a letter to USA Boxing members explaining why American boxers will not fight at the world championships, McAtee laid out a series of complaints, including charges that the IBA is not adhering to its own published guidelines to eliminate fears of favoritism from referees and judges and concerns about the sources of the IBA’s funding.

“IBA leaders have failed to follow the recommendations of their own experts, which provided a clear pathway for athlete inclusion, fair play, proper governance, financial transparency, and responsibility,” McAtee wrote.

