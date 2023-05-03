Tori Bowie, U.S. sprinter and Olympic champion, dies at 32

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tori Bowie, who won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, has died at the age of 32, her management company and U.S. Track and Field announced Wednesday. “We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister,” Icon Management tweeted. “Tori was a champion … a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

Kimberly Holland, Bowie’s agent, told CNN that Bowie was found dead at home in Florida and that the cause of death is not known yet.

“USATF is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion,” USATF chief executive Max Siegel said in a statement. “A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.”

Bowie was raised by her grandmother, who took her from a foster home as an infant in rural Mississippi, and her first love was basketball. But she took up track as a teenager and quickly became a successful sprinter and long jumper. She attended Southern Mississippi, where she swept the long jump at the 2011 NCAA indoor and outdoor championships.

In Rio, she won silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200, then anchored the gold-winning 4x100-meter relay team on which Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner also ran.

She won the 100 at the 2017 world championships in London and helped the 4x100 relay team win gold.

In her last major competition, she also was in the long jump, finishing fourth at the 2019 worlds. She did not compete in the Tokyo Olympic trials and last competed in June 2022.

Away from the track, Bowie modeled professionally and appeared on the runway in 2019 at Paris Fashion Week for Y-3, a collaboration label between Adidas and Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto.

