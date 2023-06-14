U.S. Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica dies in motorcycle accident at 24

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Patrick Gasienica, an American ski jumper who competed for Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, died Monday at 24. According to the Associated Press, which cited the Bull Valley (Ill.) Police Department, Gasienica was involved in a motorcycle accident Monday evening in a northwestern suburb of Chicago. The McHenry County (Ill.) coroner’s office, per the Chicago Tribune, said that Gasienica died of blunt force trauma. The native and resident of McHenry, Ill., was reportedly on his way home from work.

“Patrick was an incredible competitor, teammate and friend,” USA Nordic posted to its Twitter account Tuesday. “He will be dearly missed.”

USA Nordic linked to a GoFundMe page organized by a friend of Gasienica’s mother, who wrote that Gasienica had been living with her. His mother and other close family members, including two sisters, have suffered “a sudden and devastating loss,” the friend wrote.

Gasienica helped Team USA finish 10th in last year’s Olympic team event, staged approximately 120 miles northwest of Beijing in Zhangjiakou. He notched individual finishes of 49th in normal hill and 53rd in large hill individual.

“We don’t really have a lot of jumpers, but it’s getting better,” Gasienica said at the winter games of Team USA’s historical lack of great success in his sport. “Especially since the pandemic, a lot of different kids are joining the different clubs around America. Hopefully in a couple of years — five, 10, maybe — we’ll have a really, really great team.”

According to U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Gasienica first represented his country at junior competitions in 2016 and 2017, then at the 2019 world championships in Austria.

Gasienica honed his ski jumping skills at Norge Ski Club, a facility in Fox River Grove, Ill., that describes itself as “the oldest, continuously open ski club in the United States.”

“Patrick was a fierce competitor, role model, and friend to all who knew him,” the club said Tuesday in an Instagram post. “While this loss is devastating to our community, we will always remember Patrick and hold him close in our hearts and memories.”

