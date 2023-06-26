USOPC official says another Salt Lake City Olympics may be on the horizon

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For several years, Salt Lake City officials have been pushing for the 2002 Olympics host to land another Winter Games, either in 2030 or 2034. On Monday, a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee official said he is “optimistic” that the city is on course to land one of those.

Speaking on a conference call with reporters, Gene Sykes, who chairs the USOPC’s board, said he is hopeful Salt Lake organizers will enter in exclusive negotiations with the International Olympic Committee sometime in the final quarter of this year. Such negotiations, known as “targeted dialogue,” signal that a city is a clear favorite and all but certain to be chosen by the IOC as Olympic host.

Sykes did not know whether the targeted dialogue would be for the 2030 or 2034 Games, but his comments were the strongest public indication by a USOPC or IOC official that Salt Lake is close to getting an Olympics early in the next decade.

Salt Lake organizers and the USOPC have said the city will be ready to host either of the Olympics, but the USOPC prefers 2034 because it doesn’t want conflicts in selling sponsorships and advertising for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Sykes added that the USOPC has been in “constant touch” with the IOC’s future games commission, which works with potential bidders, and senses the IOC is impressed with Salt Lake’s proposal.

“They are making progress, and the direction that we’re getting from the IOC and the future host commission are very encouraging,” Sykes said. “So what we’re trying to make sure we share with you is our sense of enthusiasm and confidence that Salt Lake City is on the right track.”

After years of complaints that pitting cities against each other in open elections was leading to bid-rigging scandals and the wasteful building of extravagant facilities that would never be used again, the IOC changed its host selection process in 2019 to one in which cities privately brought proposals to the IOC for “continuous dialogue” with the future host commission until a city emerged as a clear favorite and moved into targeted dialogue.

Sapporo, Japan, was a presumed favorite to host in 2030, but the backlash from scandals around the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games has muted enthusiasm in Japan for another Olympics. Vancouver, also an early contender, continues to talk to the IOC despite British Columbia’s refusal to help fund another Olympics after cost overruns from the 2010 Winter Games. The IOC says it is also in dialogue with regional bids from Sweden and Switzerland as well another undisclosed city.

During IOC executive board meetings last week, Executive Director Christophe Dubi said none of the bids were ready to enter into targeted dialogue.

The bids “are very complex organization[s] that involves a multitude of actors that have to, in the end, integrate, although quite gently with different budgets, different sets of roles and responsibilities,” he said.

The IOC was supposed to have chosen a 2030 host last year but delayed a vote after IOC members raised concerns about the impact of climate change on future Winter Olympics and decided to commission a study on the topic. One possibility being discussed by the IOC is having a four-city rotation for the Winter Olympics.

Sykes said he didn’t know whether Salt Lake would be part of any potential rotation but noted that hosting another Olympics is a popular idea in the Salt Lake City area and that Utah officials have supported efforts to keep 2002 venues up to date.

IOC executives have said a vote on the 2030 and possibly the 2034 Games will take place either before or during next summer’s Paris Olympics.

Despite Salt Lake’s enthusiasm for hosting another Olympics, the 2002 Games also will be remembered for allegations that host organizers attempted to buy the votes of some IOC members, a scandal that led to the expulsion of several IOC members and the resignation of Salt Lake Olympic officials.

